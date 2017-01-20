Sample the Great Tastes of Les Gets

With a short transfer time from Geneva to Les Gets, this great family ski resort is perfect for the foodie family to sample the traditional Savoyard tastes.

(firmenpresse) - Planning your next family ski holiday in the Portes du Soleil resort of Les Gets? As well as being great for winter sports, the resort's agricultural roots, Savoyard traditions and abundance of fresh produce make it a real treat for 'foodies'.



After an energetic day on the slopes, when the skis come off the nosebags go on youll want to know where to eat - so here's a taste of what's in store. (By the way, there are more than 60 eating establishments here, so trying a new one every day could be your new family tradition!)



Family Staples



You'll no doubt find the kids have even healthier appetites than usual, and if you're out on the mountain there are a couple of places that fit the bill for a hearty lunch.



Chez Nannon (just by the Troncs chairlift) serves up amazing Savoyard dishes and the smells alone are enough to entice you off your skis. For kids, anything with the traditional gooey Reblochon cheese is highly recommended! On the Vorosses piste, La Paika might look like a humble wooden hut, but its exterior belies the deliciousness of its menu. Giant servings of prawns and steaks off the open grill are just what the ski doctor ordered.



In town, La Péla is a cosy, chalet style restaurant with a menu as big as Mont Blanc, including Savoyard specialities like raclette, fondue, brasserade and crème brûlée, alongside family favourites like steak and fish. (38 Rue de l'Ancienne Fruitière.)



The children will love the ambience and aromas of La Fruitière des Perrières. Make like the locals and sample the creamy, decadent dairy products (made on site), like reblochonnade, raclette and fondue. (37 Route des Perrières.)



Fresh and Handmade



You don't have to eat out to experience the authentic tastes of the Savoie, and there are a number of shops specialising in local produce. For a light breakfast before jumping on the ski lift you can grab a croissant at either of the two bakeries (you'll only have to follow your nose to find them), and there are also several butcher shops if you're self catering in your chalet. For a one-stop take home shopping experience, Rossin is a family run butcher shop with a fantastic deli service. (Located at 510 Rue du Centre.)





If you're looking to score brownie points with the kids, a visit to Le Chalet du Chocolat (just up the road from Rossin) is a must. It's choccy woccy doo dah heaven  packed to the brim with homemade chocolates.



Perrières Dairy has been an icon for more than a century, but visitors are often taken aback that, today, one of the best Savoyard cheese makers in the world is actually Japanese! Head cheese maker Miti came to the Alps as a student with a passion for cheese and never left. He's even created his own versions of some famous French cheeses.



And for the Grown Ups



If you can manage a bit of grown up time while the kids cosy up with Netflix in the chalet there are a number of fine dining gems in town.



Renowned chef Alan White's Restaurant at The Alba offers a truly original fine dining experience and his innovative dishes have garnered him a huge following. The presentation is exquisite and the flavours live up to the hype.



St Laurent, at the Hotel Le Labrador didn't receive its Gault Milau culinary award for nothing, and the extensive menu is packed with local produce and a generous serving of innovation. Rumour is that it's in line for a Michelin star. It's not cheap, but spoil yourself



For high end at high altitudes, La Grande Ourse is a showstopper. Serving up classic Savoyard cuisine with signature contemporary twists, dishes like lobster, beef bourguignon and confit duck take on heavenly proportions.



How to Get There



Getting the family to Les Gets wont add any holiday headaches. The short flight time from the UK to Geneva (as little as 90 minutes) means you can get away for even a short break. Once you land, the most convenient way to get the family from Geneva to Les Gets is on a prebooked transfer with Shuttle Direct. By road, it only takes around 90 minutes to cover the journey from Geneva to Les Gets, with some stunning scenery along the way.



Tip: If you're bringing your own ski gear with you, you should advise Shuttle Direct at the time of booking and they will include it in your transfer from Geneva to Les Gets for no extra charge.







