Brazilian Waxing Salon Offering Expert Wax Treatments Launches In Aberdeen

Award Winning Peaches Wax Bar is celebrating the launch of their new expert Waxing Salon in Aberdeen. Peaches is offering new clients a free treatment from a list of many when they book any wax treatment. Further information can be found at http://www.peacheswaxbar.com.

(firmenpresse) - In a slightly different approach to launching its new expert Brazilian Waxing salon, [Peaches Wax Bar](http://www.peacheswaxbar.com/), a Beauty Salon in Aberdeen has decided it will celebrate the launch by offering new clients a free treatment from a list of many when they book any wax treatment. The launch celebration is expected to take place Saturday 11th February.



Where most businesses tend to just launch and keep quiet about it, Peaches Wax Bar has decided to have a lot more fun with the launch of its new Aberdeen expert Brazilian Waxing Salon. The new salon, the first dedicated waxing salon in Aberdeen, offers intimate Brazilian waxing services for women and men, LVL Lashes, Billion Dollar Brows, beauty treatments and Dermaplaning.



Kerri-Ann Angus, Owner at Peaches Wax Bar, says: "We wanted to bring our famous waxing skills to Aberdeen, introduce our award winning team and launch of our new dedicated, expert Waxing Salon with a launch offer that will let the awesome people of Aberdeen get to know us and find out for themselves, what all the fuss is all about when they hear folk talk about Peaches.



It will be an ace celebration and we're hoping it will introduce Peaches to the Aberdeen community helping us make some new friends and clients for life. It will be a brilliant day, unless of course we underestimate how much bubbly to buy for everyone".



Peaches Wax Bar has always made a point of standing out when compared to other Beauty Salons in Scotland. This launch celebration is just one of the many ways it does so.



This is a great chance for Aberdeen residents to go and try their new salon and to sample the services of Aberdeen's only dedicated waxing venue and support a new professional, friendly, local business.



Peaches Wax Bar has been serving Scotland since 2010. To date it has served over 5000 customers and has become recognized as a multi-award winning business. It has two other very successful salons located in Glasgow and Falkirk. Peaches also has a super successful [training academy](http://peachestrainingacademy.com/), offering beauty courses and specialist waxing courses for beginners through to professional.





In 2014, Peaches were finalists in the INAA Hair & Beauty Awards for 'Best Beauty Salon In Glasgow and finalists in Fakebake Hair & Beauty Awards for 'Best Beauty Salon In The South West of Scotland. In 2015 they were finalists in Fakebake Hair & Beauty Awards for 'Best Team/Customer Service in Scotland.



2016 was a fantastic year for this customer focussed business scooping up another haul of awards including: finalists in Scotlands Business Awards for Best 'Glasgow Beauty Salon', 'Glasgow Consumer Award' and 'Best Multi-location business'. Winners of 'Glasgow Consumer Award 2016. Winners in Scotlands Business Awards Grand Finale for 'Scotlands Consumer Award. Winners in Scotlands Business Awards, Falkirk/Stirling for 'Best Beauty Salon, Falkirk. Shortlisted in Icon Awards for 'Beauty Business Of The Year, for Business Women Scotland Awards for 'SME Of The Year' and for 'Team/Customer Service Of The Year' (Peaches Glasgow).



To top it off, they were winners of 'Beauty Salon Of The Year' (Peaches Falkirk) and winners of 'Overall Beauty Salon Of The Year, Scotland.



Peaches Wax Bar can be found at 18 Victoria Street near Union Street and is in easy walking distance of Aberdeen's central shopping areas.



Kerri-Ann Angus also said: "While Peaches Wax Bar may not be the only business offering waxing services, our clients choose Peaches Wax Bar because we guarantee quality treatments, service and aftercare, doing everything possible to ensure our clients leave our salons with the perfect wax every time. This means continually improving our services by holding staff training every six weeks to ensure every Peaches waxer is at their utmost standard".



When asked about the new Specialist Waxing Salon service, Kerri-Ann Angus said: "It's going to be a hit because we were asked by so many people to head up here and after researching and doing Peaches Pop Ups in Aberdeen, we quickly realised what was missing from the industry in Aberdeen. Us of course! So pop in and say hey".



Further information about Peaches Wax Bar and the new Specialist Waxing Salon service can be discovered at [http://www.peacheswaxbar.com](http://www.peacheswaxbar.com/).





