Millennial Esports Corp.: New Year Sets Esports Stakes High in Las Vegas

Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME). The new year presents an opportunity for unprecedented growth in the gaming industry worldwide. Millennial Esports is creating a gamer's destination right here in Las Vegas that is expected to bring the best, brightest and most strategic competitors from across the globe for the Halo World Championship this March.

The prize pool is $50,000 and the top 6 teams of the Millennial Esports Halo World Championship Open LAN will also qualify for the Halo World Championship Finals this Spring with a $1 million prize pool. The Company will also celebrate its grand opening of the new arena, March 3, 2017, before the games begin.

The Company is completing construction on a 15,000-square foot studio and arena in the heart of Las Vegas at the Neonopolis. The project will be Nevada's first, permanent Esports center of its kind, wired for live streaming and casting, hosting players and facilitating tournaments 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The facility will seat up to 500 people, featuring a state-of-the-art main stage with built-in broadcast capacity and DJ booths. Custom made gaming stations will occupy center stage with theatre like seating and VIP areas. Audio and visual components include an LED video wall with advanced lighting and sound plus cinema projectors. The new studio and arena will be a gamer's dream, complete with multiple gaming stations and concession area.

January 14, 2017, Millennial Esports began hosting a series of open online qualifier tournaments that will determine the seeding for both the St. Louis and Las Vegas LAN tournaments within the North American Halo World Championship qualifying period. The winner of the "Last Chance" online qualifier will be guaranteed a spot in the Halo World Championship finals. To participate, visit and Halo.gg for more information.

"The Silver State is known for its innovation," said Millennial Esports CEO Alex Igelman. "We want Nevada to be the Esports capital of the world." The company owns and operates some of the leading mobile apps in eSports; for example, League of Legends Champions. Per a December 2016 review by SuperData Research, the global Esports industry captured a record setting 213 million viewers and raked in $892 million dollars in revenue while consumers placed $59 million dollars in bets. The largest payout was $21 million dollars.

The Company operates millennialesports.gg, an eSports platform and online community, which provides gamers with a variety of online competitions, leagues and ladders giving them an opportunity to win prizes and garner recognition within the global eSports community. In addition, the Company provides turnkey solutions to give game publishers, consumer brands and other partners exposure and influence on a targeted audience, thereby enabling them to generate new revenue streams by leveraging this unique and highly sought after global demographic.

