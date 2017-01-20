GSI Technology, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results on January 26, 2017

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- (NASDAQ: GSIT) will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2017 ended December 31, 2016 at the market close on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Management will also conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results.

Any investor or interested individual can listen to the teleconference, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern) on January 26, 2017. To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free 888-539-3678 approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 7557109. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at . For those unable to attend, this web site will host an archive of the call.

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a provider of high performance semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace and military customers. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit .

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802



Hayden IR

David Fore or Brett Maas

206-395-2711





More information:

http://www.gsitechnology.com



Firma: GSI Technology, Inc.

Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA





