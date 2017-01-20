Dream Office REIT January 2017 Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) today announced its January 2017 monthly distribution of 12.500 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.50 annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2017.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, acquiring, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality central business district and suburban office properties. Its portfolio currently comprises approximately 20.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in major urban centres across Canada. Dream Office REIT's portfolio is well diversified by geographic location and tenant mix. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Dream Office REIT

P. Jane Gavan

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572





Dream Office REIT

Rajeev Viswanathan

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-8959

PressRelease by

Dream Office REIT

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/20/2017 - 19:20

Language: English

News-ID 518977

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dream Office REIT

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease