Dream Global REIT January 2017 Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN) today announced its January 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 6.667 cents per unit (80 cents annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2017.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 12.6 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:
Dream Global REIT
P. Jane Gavan
President and Chief Executive Officer
(416) 365-6572


Dream Global REIT
Tamara Lawson
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-6560



More information:
http://dream.ca/global/



