Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces January 2017 Monthly Distribution

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) ("Dream Alternatives Trust") today announced its January 2017 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The January distribution will be payable on February 15, 2017 to unitholders of record as at January 31, 2017.

Dream Alternatives Trust provides an opportunity for unitholders to invest in diversified hard asset alternative investments, including real estate, real estate loans and infrastructure, including renewable power, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis, and re-position and grow its assets to increase the value of its business and its distributions to unitholders over time.

Contacts:
Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
Michael J. Cooper
Portfolio Manager
(416) 365-5145


Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust
Kim Lefever
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
(416) 365-6339



http://www.dreamalternatives.ca



Date: 01/20/2017 - 19:18
