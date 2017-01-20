Popular Make Up Organizer Searching For New Images For Product Listing

Cosmopolitan Collection announced today that they are searching for new photos of their best-selling make up organizer to use on their Amazon.com product listing.

(firmenpresse) - Cosmopolitan Collection has the #1 ranked acrylic [make up organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) on Amazon.com. The organizer had record breaking sales during the holiday period and has received some great feedback and attention from customers. Cosmopolitan Collection is now reaching out to those customers and requesting their photos of how they use their make up organizer.



"We have received countless emails, letters, and online reviews from our customers telling us what they like about their Cosmopolitan Collection organizer," said company spokesman Rob Bowser. "They have told us the creative uses they have found for the organizer. We want to see these things. We want to see our organizer in action - how our customers use their organizer. We would like customers to send us their photos of their make up organizer in use, and the plan is to use these photos as inspiration for new product photos for our online listings."



Customers love the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer. Over 190 customers have left reviews for the make up organizer on Amazon.com. 97% of the customers say they like their makeup organizer, and the average review for the organizer is a 4.6 out of 5 stars. This week, a verified purchaser gave the makeup organizer a [five-star review](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1tg1Jk9uce6FT5Svg-Kx7JWelhyKWgaOTTYiXZ_5oPN0/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=60000&slide=id.p) on Amazon and wrote, "This looks like a very sturdy makeup organizer and is working very well, especially on my small vanity. It is nice and compact, yet has plenty of space for all of my things."



The Cosmopolitan Collection make up organizer is sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The retail price of the make up organizer is usually $59.99. The organizer is currently on sale for 30% off, or $42.99. Any order over $49 will ship for free, and Amazon Prime customers receive free two-day shipping for their makeup organizer.





About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection



Cosmopolitan Collection

http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=search-alias&field-keywords=Acrylic+Makeup+Organizer&field-brand=Cosmopolitan+Collection

1490 A George Dieter 206

El Paso, TX

United States

