CORRECTION - Outfit7 Investments Limited, Creators of Talking Tom and Friends Franchise, Announces Sale of the Company to United Luck Consortium

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- In the news release, "Outfit7 Investments Limited, Creators of Talking Tom and Friends Franchise, Announces Sale of the Company to United Luck Consortium," issued earlier today by Outfit7, we are advised by the company that the date in last sentence of the second paragraph should read "January 12, 2017" rather than "January 12, 2016" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

NEW YORK, NY -- Jan 20, 2017 -- Outfit7 Investments Ltd. (Outfit7), the entertainment company behind the global phenomenon Talking Tom and Friends, today announced that its shareholders have sold 100 percent of the company to a consortium of investors from Asia, represented by United Luck Group Holdings Limited under the leadership of Mr. Ou Yaping, for one billion US dollars.

Outfit7 is a market leader in family entertainment with over 5.6 billion app downloads of their Talking Tom and Friends franchise worldwide. All Outfit7 employees across companies in the UK, Slovenia, China and Cyprus are continuing to grow the Talking Tom and Friends brand. This announcement comes right on the back of one of Outfit7's best launches to date: , which launched on January 12, 2017 and features a new take on Outfit7's signature tamagotchi-style mechanic.

Goldman Sachs International served as exclusive financial advisor and Taylor Wessing LLP as legal advisor to Outfit7and its shareholders.

Outfit7 Limited is one of the fastest-growing multinational family entertainment companies on the planet, best known for its global phenomenon Talking Tom. Since the original Talking Tom app launch in 2010, Outfit7 has created numerous Talking Tom and Friends branded apps.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneurs on a mission to bring fun and entertainment to all, Outfit7 has grown from an instant app success into a fully-fledged media franchise. Their highly successful portfolio includes free mobile apps and games, a CGI animated series and web shorts, a global licensing and merchandising program, and a chart-topping sensation on YouTube. The Talking Tom and Friends apps have more than 5.6 billion downloads since launch, and over 300M active monthly users.

