Teddy Shake Considers Making Milky Gel Pens Exclusive Product Of Company

Teddy Shake issued a statement today that the company is considering making the milky gel pens set the exclusive product of the company.

(firmenpresse) - Since Teddy Shake launched their 105-piece [milky gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_pi_dp_x_lJgwyb58CGGEK) set almost three months ago, the response and demand has been tremendous. Sales for the gel pens during their first two months shattered all projections, and a continued customer interest and demand has Teddy Shake considering the future of the product for the company. Spokesperson Bailey Anderson issued a statement today, addressing the future of the popular gel pens.



"We invested considerable time and energy into research and development for these milky gel pens, to ensure that we had the best product possible," said Anderson. "The customer response has been outstanding. We have had to increase production twice already, and at this rate, we know the sky is the limit. Due to the popularity of these gel pens, at this time Teddy Shake is considering making the gel pen set the only product of the company. The advantage to this would be our entire attention could be focused on further development, updates and improvements of the gel pens."



The Teddy Shake milky gel pens are a [high-quality gel pen](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_NCgwybHKRSDW4) with particular attention to detail. The tip of the pen is designed to provide a smooth flow of ink that prevents skipping or bleeding of the ink while writing. The body of the pen is slim but designed to hold 60% more ink than other gel pens on the market, which means the Teddy Shake gel pens last much longer during regular use. The ink in the gel pens is vibrant, colorful and looks great on dark paper. The ink is also non-toxic, non-fading, acid-free and lead-free, which means the Teddy Shake pens are perfect for use in archival documents, scrapbooks or journals. Customers also report that the pens are ideal for use in adult coloring books, school projects, product drafts and just plain doodling.



Currently priced at $24.99, the Teddy Shake gel pens can be purchased only on Amazon.com.





About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops, and your creations are always perfect."





https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



