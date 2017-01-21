Play Food Sets Will Remain Exclusive Product For Mommy Please

A Mommy Please spokesperson announced today that their best-selling play food sets will remain the exclusive product manufactured and sold by the company.

(firmenpresse) - It has been almost two years since Mommy Please launched their 125-piece [play food sets](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_su_dp). Since the release, the Mommy Please toy food has become a best-selling play food set on Amazon.com, and a customer favorite. At a recent company meeting, it was decided that this popular toy food set would remain the exclusive product of Mommy Please.



"We have seen great success with our toy food sets," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We have made some changes along the way, some improvements. Our customers speak, and we listen. We have been fortunate to have a very loyal following of customers. This is a rare thing to find. After looking at the data, it has been decided that the best thing for Mommy Please to do as a company moving forward is to focus on this toy food set, and have it remain our exclusive product."



Made of a durable, BPA-free plastic, the Mommy Please play food set is safe for children ages three and over. The play food sets include a large variety of food items, including both healthy and non-healthy food choices. This is intended to help children learn about different food types and how to make [healthy food choices](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1vWVwMX3Hh497HCuYetaw9fqdpJydtLS6jbulZL-l0Gk/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p).



On Amazon.com, customers have left over 325 reviews of the play food set. 97% of customers say they like their food set, with the average customer rating a 4.7 out of 5 stars. A verified customer wrote a five-star review saying "My daughter (almost 2) loves these toys. When we first opened up the food and stocked her play kitchen, she had to taste every single food, so I was happy that I decided to get the BPA free set. We go through them all and name the foods and colors. I showed her how to make a whole pizza from all the slices, and now she attempts to do it herself. So cute! Some of the pieces (the crackers, fries, chips, and hot dogs) looked a little to small and may pose choking hazard. I just left these in one of the boxes and am going to wait until she is a little older to add them into the kitchen. I have the Kidkraft retro kitchen, and the fridge is completely full even with the pieces I left out. I measured and found some storage bins to fit the food in the fridge perfectly. I recommend doing this if you have a play kitchen."





The Mommy Please plastic toy food set is sold exclusively at Amazon.com, and is currently on sale for $24.97, or 40% off the regular retail price. All orders over $49 will receive free shipping.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC

Mommy Please

Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Mommy-Please-Pretend-Kitchen-125-Piece/dp/B01COI9EAC



3820 Roswell Rd NE

Atlanta

United States

