Free Shipping Offered For Best-Selling Inflatable Flamingos By Teddy Shake

Teddy Shake issued a statement today reminding customers that free shipping is available for their best-selling inflatable flamingos.

(firmenpresse) - Nothing says relaxing like large, [inflatable flamingos](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) floating in a pool. Customers agree that the Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo float is a great addition to any pool party, and since the launch of the float just four months ago it has become a best-seller on Amazon.com. Today Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson issued a statement reminding customers that free shipping is available for their flamingo float.



"We chose an exclusive selling partnership with [Amazon.com](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) for several reasons. First, they are an online marketplace powerhouse, the spot where everyone goes to shop. Through their site, our flamingo floats are available to people everywhere," said Anderson. "The other reason is their shipping. Amazon offers free two-day shipping to anyone who is an Amazon Prime customer. Anyone else can still receive free shipping on combined purchase of $49 or more. This is a great service, and value to our customers that we are very grateful for."



The Teddy Shake inflatable flamingos are giant, pink flamingos that measure 80-inches in length. They are made of a durable vinyl that withstands temperature extremes and hours of play. The float is large enough for an adult to lounge on, or to be ridden by several children, and is suitable for all ages.



Customers love the Teddy Shake flamingo float. With over 90 reviews, 100% of customers rated the Teddy Shake flamingo float four stars or higher, with the average review rating a 4.9 out of 5 stars. A new customer wrote a five-star review this week and said "This thing is just too much fun! We have a flamingo thing in our family and also a membership for a local pool where we often leave our floaties for other people to use. This was a huge hit at the pool- the kids and adults alike just love it. None of our floats make it through more than a season at the pool, due to the shared constant use of them and whatnot, but this one seems like it will last at least as long as the rest have! Good quality, cute float!"





The Teddy Shake inflatable flamingo is currently priced at $39.99. Teddy Shake offers a money back, satisfaction guarantee for every float purchased.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the worlds most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredible pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life.





Date: 01/21/2017

