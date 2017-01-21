       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Intergraph(R) webinar January 31st to discuss CADWorx(R) for streamlining and supporting Management of Change (MOC) in plant design

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Intergraph will host a webinar on January 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CST that will discuss how to leverage CADWorx as a tool to streamline and support Management of Change (MOC) processes within the organization. The webinar will review how CADWorx can streamline MOC processes and help get revisions completed quickly and efficiently. The webinar will also cover ways CADWorx supports everything from process updates to specification corrections and layout modifications in plant design and modeling. The webinar leader will be Trefor Hay who provides CADWorx technical support, licensing support and training at Plant Design Solutions.

For more information about the webinar, visit . To register for the webinar, visit .

For more information on Intergraph CADWorx, visit . For information on Intergraph analysis products, visit .

Intergraph CADWorx & Analysis Solutions is part of Intergraph Process, Power & Marine (PP&M). It develops and supports the following products: CADWorx, for plant design; CAESAR II, for pipe stress analysis; PV Elite and Visual Vessel Design, for pressure vessel analysis; TANK, for storage tank analysis; and GT STRUDL, for structural analysis. Soon to be known as Hexagon Process, Power & Marine, Intergraph PP&M is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm:HEXA B; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive quality and productivity across geospatial and industrial enterprise applications.

© 2017 Intergraph Corporation. All rights reserved. Intergraph, the Intergraph logo, CADWorx, CAESAR II, PV Elite and GT STRUDL are registered trademarks, and TANK is a trademark, of Intergraph Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

