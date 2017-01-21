Lubbock Emergency Plumbing Installation Repair Maintenance Services Launched

Lubbock Plumbers, a Lubbock, Texas plumbing company, launched a wide range of plumbing services for commercial and residential clients. The company provides 24-hour emergency services, as well as plumbing and gas piping and installation, repair and maintenance services. Free estimates are currently available.

Faulty plumbing can be one of the most challenging household issues, as it could result not only in higher utility costs, but also in serious structural damage and significant property repair costs.



While certain routine interventions can be performed by the homeowner with plumbing experience, most repair and maintenance procedures are best performed by licensed professionals. Amateur plumbing services can result in further damage and additional costs, and the overall financial loss can be particularly high with large commercial plumbing systems.



Lubbock Plumbers launched a variety of plumbing services for home and commercial clients in Lubbock, Texas. The company provides immediate intervention in cases of plumbing emergencies, as well as a full range of plumbing repair and maintenance services.



The Lubbock plumbing company offers extensive residential plumbing services such as plumbing and piping installation for both bathrooms and kitchens, plumbing inspection and repair, and gas piping and installation.



Lubbock Plumbers also provides complete commercial plumbing services for schools, hospitals, small offices and large corporation headquarters. The company provides plumbing planning, installation and supervision services, and all procedures are completed with the approval of the Buildings Services Authority. The Lubbock plumbing company also provides commercial central heating installation and drainage unblocking services.



The companys new service plans also include expert 24-hour emergency services for both residential and commercial clients in the Lubbock areas. The services include prompt plumbing malfunction identification and urgent repair.





In an effort to provide competitive plumbing emergency repair and intervention services, Lubbock Plumbers offers free estimates for home and business clients interested in contracting professional plumbing assistance.



