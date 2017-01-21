What Dogs Can Teach You About Important And Historical Speeches By Humans

A new t-shirt has been released by "Your Doggie Styles" to coincide recent speeches. The limited edition design is a tongue in cheek dog themed design and comes in different fits and colors.

(firmenpresse) - "Your Doggie Styles", an online store, have launched a new limited edition comedy t-shirt to coincide with recent speeches. "Your Doggie Styles" lists dog and pet themed products including apparel, posters and canvasses.



For more information please visit: https://yourdoggiestyles.com/products/limited-edition-learn-a-lesson-from-your-dog?variant=33166392590.



"Your Doggie Styles" is an online store with a comprehensive collection of dog and pet themed products listed. The site explains that they stock high quality USA products and high quality imported items. The products available include apparel, bags, mugs and throw pillows.



To coincide with recent important speeches the company have released and funny slogan t-shirt which is only available on the site and on a limited edition basis. The comedy dog themed slogan is printed on the front of the item alongside a cartoon of a dog. This design is also available is men's, women's and unisex fits as well as being available as a hoodie or tank vest.



As well as the new t-shirt design the store also stocks a wide range of apparel, including several more tongue in cheek comedy t-shirt and hoodie designs. A selection of ladies leggings are available with dog related slogans printed down the sides and can be chosen by dog type, so an owner of a particular breed can show their interest via their clothing.



The accessories section of the online store lists other dog related gifts and home items. For example there is 20 different designs of mug to choose from and are all limited edition and can hold 11oz. Also available are iPhone cases, framed posters and wall canvases for the home.



In the women's section the site, there is a range of charm necklaces with dog slogans stocked. The pendant of the necklace is silver toned and circular in design. On the back wall of the pendant is the etched slogan and there is a glass front, with the charms laying loose in between. There are various charm styles such as crystals in different colors and enamel cartoon shapes.





More information:

http://www.yourdoggiestyles.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Your Doggie Styles

www.yourdoggiestyles.com

PressRelease by

Your Doggie Styles

Requests:

Your Doggie Styles

www.yourdoggiestyles.com

+1-844-762-8500

11500 Olympic Blvd. Suite 400

Los Angeles

United States

Date: 01/21/2017 - 04:00

Language: English

News-ID 519016

Character count: 2304

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Your Doggie Styles

Ansprechpartner: Stan Alvidrez

Stadt: Los Angeles

Telefon: +1-844-762-8500



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 20/01/2017



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease