       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


State of the Heart Colonoscopy Device Provides Better View of Colon

Dr. Berookim is a leading gastroenterologist, specializing in colonoscopy Los Angeles services.

ID: 519019
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - Dr. Berookim is a colonoscopy Los Angeles provider; he has been serving patients for over 10 years. The treatments that the doctor provides at his medical facility, The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, are potentially life-saving. This is due to the fact that regular colonoscopies provided by a gastroenterologist reduces the chance of a colon cancer death by 65%. Colonoscopy Los Angeles treatments may be even more effective with some new technology available.

GI Doctor, Dr. Berookim, strives to provide leading medical treatment for all his patients. In order to do that, he has invested in Third Eye colonoscopy technology. Third Eye colonoscopy technology works with traditional colonoscopy equipment to provide a rear view of the colon, thus making colonoscopy Los Angeles procedures more effective. Recent scientific research has shown that polyps are detected up to 11% more when using this type of colonoscopy.

The entire staff at this colonoscopy Los Angeles medical center has dedicated their careers to providing the best possible healthcare to all their patients. Dr. Berookim has created an amazing reputation as being an incredibly caring doctor who truly cares about each and every one of his patients. When it comes to colonoscopy Los Angeles procedures, Dr. Berookim, the GI Doctor is among the best. Patients can rest easy in his care and take solace in his incredible bedside manner and knowledge in the medical field.

About Colonoscopy Los Angeles:

Colonoscopy Los Angeles provider, Dr. Berookim, has been providing life-saving colonoscopies for over a decade now. He utilizes both traditional and Third Eye colonoscopy procedures, ensuring that the correct treatment plan is available for each and every patient. To learn more about Dr. Berookim and his medical practice, visit their website: http://www.gidoctor.com/ . The doctors medical offices are conveniently located at 150 N. Robertson Blvd. Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. Phone: (310) 271-1122.



Media Contact:
Peyton P. Berookim
Company Name: GI Doctor
Phone Number: 310.271.1122
Address: Beverly Hills, CA
E-Mail: help(at)gidoctor.com



More information:
http://www.gidoctor.com/



Keywords (optional):

colonoscopy-los-angeles,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/21/2017 - 05:52
Language: English
News-ID 519019
Character count: 2345
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: GI Doctor

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 87

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.644
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 23
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 154


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z