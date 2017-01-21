State of the Heart Colonoscopy Device Provides Better View of Colon

Dr. Berookim is a leading gastroenterologist, specializing in colonoscopy Los Angeles services.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Berookim is a colonoscopy Los Angeles provider; he has been serving patients for over 10 years. The treatments that the doctor provides at his medical facility, The Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California, are potentially life-saving. This is due to the fact that regular colonoscopies provided by a gastroenterologist reduces the chance of a colon cancer death by 65%. Colonoscopy Los Angeles treatments may be even more effective with some new technology available.



GI Doctor, Dr. Berookim, strives to provide leading medical treatment for all his patients. In order to do that, he has invested in Third Eye colonoscopy technology. Third Eye colonoscopy technology works with traditional colonoscopy equipment to provide a rear view of the colon, thus making colonoscopy Los Angeles procedures more effective. Recent scientific research has shown that polyps are detected up to 11% more when using this type of colonoscopy.



The entire staff at this colonoscopy Los Angeles medical center has dedicated their careers to providing the best possible healthcare to all their patients. Dr. Berookim has created an amazing reputation as being an incredibly caring doctor who truly cares about each and every one of his patients. When it comes to colonoscopy Los Angeles procedures, Dr. Berookim, the GI Doctor is among the best. Patients can rest easy in his care and take solace in his incredible bedside manner and knowledge in the medical field.



About Colonoscopy Los Angeles:



Colonoscopy Los Angeles provider, Dr. Berookim, has been providing life-saving colonoscopies for over a decade now. He utilizes both traditional and Third Eye colonoscopy procedures, ensuring that the correct treatment plan is available for each and every patient. To learn more about Dr. Berookim and his medical practice, visit their website: http://www.gidoctor.com/ . The doctors medical offices are conveniently located at 150 N. Robertson Blvd. Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. Phone: (310) 271-1122.





