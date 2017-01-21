NLC Tallahassee Kicks Off 4th #NLCInstitute with Life Entrepreneurship Training

New Leaders Council announces the kick-off Tallahassee's NLC Institute- our 4th year. This weekend's focus will be the Life Entrepreneurship Workshop held in American Cancer Society, 2619 Centennial Blvd, Suite 101, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on January 21 - 22.

(firmenpresse) - Seventeen of Tallahassee's top young progressives will be meeting all weekend, 9-5 both, Saturday and Sunday, as #NLCInstitute kick's off its 4th year here in the Capital City. The NLC Institute is a five-month training in leadership development, fundraising, new media, communications, campaigns, policy, and much more. Fellows meet once a month for 2 day from January through May culminating in their graduation and a fundraiser so they pay it forward for the next class. Because of NLCs commitment to recruiting and training outside of traditional power structures, the NLC Institute is FREE for all Fellows. Each Chapter is entirely volunteer run and sets an exceptionally high bar on the quality and talent level of the Fellows they have recruited. With more than 3,000 alumni nationwide and an aim of 10,000 alumni by 2020 in every region and market in the U.S., NLC continues its commitment to training America's future. The 2017 Class, will have 44 chapters across the nation and will train approximately 800 Fellows. These New Leaders will graduate in the summer of 2017 and will emerge more prepared than ever to become influential and to make a positive difference in their respective communities. Please get to know Tallahassee's 2017 fellows here: [http://www.newleaderscouncil.org/tallahassee_2017_...](http://www.newleaderscouncil.org/tallahassee_2017_fellows)



This weekend's institute will start with Life Entrepreneurship Training NLC faculty comes from all over to conduct this workshop based on the book "Life Entrepreneurs" -Ordinary People Creating Extraordinary Lives. Two NLC faculty trainers have been flown in for the workshop. Kyle Gracey and Jewel Anderson.



Kyle Gracey has built his life around empowering young leaders and advancing progressive causes. He is the Co-Founder of the Pittsburgh chapter of New Leaders Council, where he served as Co-Director for two years. Outside of NLC, Kyle co-founded the youth coalition at the United Nations climate change negotiations, analyzed policy for two U.S. Secretaries of Transportation, served at the U.S. Treasury Department during the financial crisis and wrote speeches for Vice President Joe Biden.





Jewel Anderson is a consultant for Leadership DeKalb. As a consultant, she manages the Marketing and Development for the organization. Jewel is the founder of Under30 Following the Vision. Under30 Following the Vision is an annual publication, and scholarship program with the mission to help Georgia entrepreneurs 30 years of age and younger get exposure, development, and funding. Her publication has recognized sixty young entrepreneurs and raised $8000 in scholarships year to date.



NLC Tallahassee Co-Director (and alumni) Samantha Sexton will talk about progressive values, defining and working for what's important and Loranne Ausley, District 9 Representative in the Florida House, is on the national board for NLC and has an active role on the NLC Tallahassee Advisory Board.



The press is invited to join as Loranne Ausley speaks to the 2017 class on Saturday, January 21 from 4:30-5 p.m. The institute will adjourn at 5 and all involved will be available for interviews there or at the Southern Public House where NLC will congregate to celebrate the kickoff of this year's Institute.



Location: American Cancer Society, 2619 Centennial Blvd, Suite 101, Tallahassee, FL 32308 on Saturday January 21 from 9 - 5 and Sunday January 22 from 10 - 5.



More details about New Leaders Council can be found at: http://www.newleaderscouncil.org/our_impact



Information about NLC Institute can be found at: http://www.newleaderscouncil.org/nlc_institutes



Please contact NLC Co-Chair Joy Dixon for any further information: 813-767-4002 or jdixon(at)newleaderscouncil.org



Please contact NLC Communications Co-Chair Kim Armstrong for any further information: 850-778-5855 or NLCcomms(at)newleaderscouncil.org





