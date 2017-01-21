Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses in Stock and Shipping for August 21st USA Total Solar Eclipse

Tropical Sales Corp, a leading tour company and distributor of special glasses designed to view solar eclipses has announced they have in stock and are ready to ship their high quality Solar Eclipse Viewing glasses for people who would like to enjoy the August 21 total solar eclipse viewable in 48 states.

(firmenpresse) - Many people agree that there are few things in life as remarkable to witness as a solar eclipse. It's one of nature's gifts that can be absolutely jaw dropping and awe inspiring, but to enjoy it properly special eye protection is certainly required. Enter Tropical Sales Corp, a travel and tour company who have established as reputation of being the leading distributor of high quality, but still affordable, Solar Eclipse Viewing Glasses . The company recently announced they are accepting orders and shipping in time for the August 21st total solar eclipse which will be viewable in 48 states.



The partial solar eclipse on August 21st really gives some great opportunities to see something quite amazing or to take some spectacular photographs, commented Daniel Oppliger from Tropical Sails. We're very happy to continue offering really amazing solar eclipse glasses at a very attractive price point. Just be sure to order early so you don't miss out on the excitement!



In addition to offering the solar eclipse glasses, Tropical Sales Corp offers tours to observe solar eclipses worldwide. Tropical Sails has made several useful tools available on their website to help visitors get the most out of the experience. These include a map that provides a project of the path of the total solar eclipse, as well as a exciting interactive calculator which can help determine when the eclipse reaches a particular location.



According to the company, their Eclipse shades provides 100% protection from harmful ultra-violet, 100% of harmful infrared, and filters 99.999% of intense visible light. The prices for the glasses start at $2.95 and drop even lower according to the quantity ordered.



For more information be sure to visit http://tropicalsails.com/solar-eclipse-glasses/



