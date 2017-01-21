Manchester Close Up Magician Wedding Corporate Tradeshow Services Launched

Alex D Fisher, a Manchester close-up magician and performance artist, updated his magic show services. The magician offers a wide variety of performances for events such as weddings, bar mitzvahs, corporate events and tradeshows. Early bookings are recommended.

Magic shows have always enjoyed tremendous popularity with a wide variety of audiences of all ages. From children birthday parties to weddings, anniversaries and even corporate events, magic tricks are known to liven the atmosphere and add a welcome element of novelty.



Unlike most other types of performance art, close-up magic shows have the significant advantage of engaging the audience in a personal, individualized way. The success of this type of shows is an illustration of the immense potential of working with the audience on a one-on-one basis, rather than performing generic tricks from the distance of the stage.



Alex D Fisher is an established Manchester close-up magician with more than 20 years of experience performing both in the United Kingdom and abroad. His updated range of magic services include bespoke performances for a variety of events, from birthday parties to tradeshows.



The Manchester magician offers complete wedding magic performances for couples looking to include a special moment in their wedding. Since the nature of his performances facilitates interpersonal exchanges in a friendly, light-hearted spirit, the close-up wedding magic shows are a potent way of creating long-lasting bonds between the two families.



Alex D Fisher also offers a variety of corporate magic show services for corporate owners looking to include an original moment during their events. The Manchester magician provides close-up magic entertainment shows, staff motivational sessions, sales enhancement sessions, team building and marketing expertise, as well as design and provision of promotional items.



Finally, the Manchester magician also provides tradeshow bespoke magic performances.





As his schedule is often extremely busy, early bookings are recommended.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting [http://alexdfisher.co.uk](http://alexdfisher.co.uk/).





