Truth Innovations and BLACKFLYMUSIC Launch Luna Smart Phone to SET YOU FREE

Partnership to Market Smartphones, Music Content, Drive Lifestyle Brands

(firmenpresse) - Irvine, CA - Truth Innovations, LLC ( www.TruthInnovations.com ), an exciting new distributor of smartphones and IOT products and BLACKFLYMUSIC (www.BLACKFLYMUSIC.com ) a dynamic music and entertainment company music announced their partnership to cross-promote their smartphones products and music content.



The Luna 4G LTE smartphone, is the first product marketed by the alliance. The Luna 4G LTE phone is a high quality, affordable phone perfect for video and music streaming. The Luna features an impressive 5.5" full HD 1080P display, 13MP back camera with autofocus, 8MP front camera, all wrapped in a beautiful anodized aluminum body. Unlocked and compatible with all GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile the Luna gives customers the power to pick the best carrier and best rate plan for them. The Luna packs an impressive and powerful punch with an MSRP of $229.



BLACKFLYMUSIC is a music and entertainment company created by renowned artist and producer Charlie P. Working with artist such as Young Buck , Haystak , Killer Mike, D12, Yo Gotti, Dj Paul , Three Six Mafia, Lil Wyte, Sean Paul, and Jellyroll. BLACKFLYMUSIC has been a catalyst in driving the explosive growth of Independent music production and distribution. BlackFly will be marketing and promoting the Luna products to their diverse global audience of fans and followers.



"Part of BLACKFLYMUSICs DNA is to find opportunities where I can help my artists and fans find great deals. The Luna is a great phone for a great price that doesnt break the bank and puts my fans in control. said Charlie P. We are going to have a lot of fun and shakes things up a little bit.



We are extremely excited to be working with Charlie P and BLACKFLYMUSIC. Not only is Charlie P a rising star in the independent music business, he is a respected entrepreneur with a keen business sense, said Vincent Galbreath Founder and CTO of Truth Innovations, LLC. His range of creativity across music, distribution and promotion, brings a perspective, energy and individuality which we value tremendously. We look forward to working with Charlie P and BLACKFLYMUSIC to launch great phones and IOT products at great prices to his fans and followers.





About:



Truth Innovations, LLC



Truth Innovations, LLC is a dynamic company founded by a hub of C-Level product development, distribution and marketing executives that have come together to launch a mobile enterprise and lifestyle brand. Successful track record of global market launches in a variety of platforms. The Truth Innovations Team has done extensive work with international tech companies launching products in the Americas. The Truth team is currently building a product and celebrity brand portfolio for the Americas.



Charlie P and BLACKFLYMUSIC



Entertainer | Film Director | Producer | Agent | Music Business Consultant



Accredited to over 50,000 independent records, Charlie has matured into a talented businessman as well. His newest venture, BLACKFLYMUSIC, is already a growing success.



