Galapagos creates new warrant plan

Mechelen, Belgium; 20 January 2017 - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG)

announced today that its Board of Directors created 150,000 warrants under a new

warrant plan for the benefit of an employee of a subsidiary of the Company.



On 20 January 2017, the Board of Directors of Galapagos approved the "Warrant

Plan 2016 (B)," a warrant plan intended for an employee of a subsidiary of the

Company, within the framework of the authorized capital. Under this warrant

plan, 150,000 warrants were created (subject to acceptance) and offered to Dr.

Walid Abi-Saab, who will start March 1 at Galapagos as Chief Medical Officer.



The warrants have an exercise term of eight years as of the date of the offer

and have an exercise price of ?62.50 (the closing price of Galapagos' shares on

Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels on the last trading day preceding the date of

the offer). The warrants are not transferable and can in principle not be

exercised prior to the third anniversary of their issuance. Each warrant gives

the right to subscribe to one new Galapagos share. Should the warrants be

exercised, Galapagos will apply for the listing of the resulting new shares on a

regulated stock market. The warrants as such will not be listed on any stock

market.



Galapagos' total share capital currently amounts to ?250,187,166.48; the total

number of securities conferring voting rights is 46,256,078, which is also the

total number of voting rights (the "denominator"), and all securities conferring

voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number

of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting

rights is 3,466,407, which equals the total number of voting rights that may

result from the exercise of these warrants, and excludes the 150,000 warrants of



Warrant Plan 2016 (B) which were created subject to acceptance. Galapagos does

not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.



About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company

specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with

novel modes of action. Our maturing pipeline comprises Phase 3, Phase 2, Phase

1, pre-clinical and discovery studies in cystic fibrosis, inflammation,

fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed

filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective

inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos

is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will

improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service

subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 480 employees, operating from its

Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and

Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.



CONTACT



Investors: Media:



Elizabeth Goodwin Evelyn Fox



VP IR & Corporate Director Communications

Communications +31 6 53 591 999

+1 781 460 1784 communications(at)glpg.com





Paul van der Horst

Director IR & Business

Development

+31 6 53 725 199



ir(at)glpg.com







Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, all of which involve

certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but not always,

made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes,"

"continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans,"

"seeks," "stands to," "we believe," "will," "we intend," as well as similar

expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial

condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of Galapagos, or industry

results, to be materially different from any historic or future results,

financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or

implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if Galapagos'

results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of

the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking

statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future

periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are the inherent

uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and

product development activities and regulatory approval requirements (including

that data from Galapagos' ongoing clinical research programs may not support

registration or further development of its product candidates due to safety,

efficacy or other reasons), Galapagos' reliance on collaborations with third

parties, and estimating the commercial potential of Galapagos' product

candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and

other risks can be found in Galapagos' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

filings and reports, including in Galapagos' most recent annual report on form

20-F filed with the SEC and subsequent filings and reports filed by Galapagos

with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any

undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos

expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements

in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto

or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement

is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from

those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required

by law or regulation.





