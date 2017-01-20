Galapagos creates new warrant plan

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Mechelen, Belgium; 20 January 2017 - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG)
announced today that its Board of Directors created 150,000 warrants under a new
warrant plan for the benefit of an employee of a subsidiary of the Company.
On 20 January 2017, the Board of Directors of Galapagos approved the "Warrant
Plan 2016 (B)," a warrant plan intended for an employee of a subsidiary of the
Company, within the framework of the authorized capital. Under this warrant
plan, 150,000 warrants were created (subject to acceptance) and offered to Dr.
Walid Abi-Saab, who will start March 1 at Galapagos as Chief Medical Officer.
The warrants have an exercise term of eight years as of the date of the offer
and have an exercise price of ?62.50 (the closing price of Galapagos' shares on
Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels on the last trading day preceding the date of
the offer). The warrants are not transferable and can in principle not be
exercised prior to the third anniversary of their issuance. Each warrant gives
the right to subscribe to one new Galapagos share. Should the warrants be
exercised, Galapagos will apply for the listing of the resulting new shares on a
regulated stock market. The warrants as such will not be listed on any stock
market.
Galapagos' total share capital currently amounts to ?250,187,166.48; the total
number of securities conferring voting rights is 46,256,078, which is also the
total number of voting rights (the "denominator"), and all securities conferring
voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number
of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting
rights is 3,466,407, which equals the total number of voting rights that may
result from the exercise of these warrants, and excludes the 150,000 warrants of
Warrant Plan 2016 (B) which were created subject to acceptance. Galapagos does
not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.
About Galapagos
Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company
specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with
novel modes of action. Our maturing pipeline comprises Phase 3, Phase 2, Phase
1, pre-clinical and discovery studies in cystic fibrosis, inflammation,
fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed
filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective
inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos
is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will
improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service
subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 480 employees, operating from its
Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and
Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.
CONTACT
Investors: Media:
Elizabeth Goodwin Evelyn Fox
VP IR & Corporate Director Communications
Communications +31 6 53 591 999
+1 781 460 1784 communications(at)glpg.com
Paul van der Horst
Director IR & Business
Development
+31 6 53 725 199
ir(at)glpg.com
Forward-looking statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, all of which involve
certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but not always,
made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "believes,"
"continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans,"
"seeks," "stands to," "we believe," "will," "we intend," as well as similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial
condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of Galapagos, or industry
results, to be materially different from any historic or future results,
financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or
implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if Galapagos'
results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of
the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking
statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future
periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are the inherent
uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and
product development activities and regulatory approval requirements (including
that data from Galapagos' ongoing clinical research programs may not support
registration or further development of its product candidates due to safety,
efficacy or other reasons), Galapagos' reliance on collaborations with third
parties, and estimating the commercial potential of Galapagos' product
candidates. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and
other risks can be found in Galapagos' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
filings and reports, including in Galapagos' most recent annual report on form
20-F filed with the SEC and subsequent filings and reports filed by Galapagos
with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any
undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos
expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements
in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto
or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement
is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from
those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required
by law or regulation.
GLPG creates new warrant plan:
http://hugin.info/133350/R/2072676/778978.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Galapagos NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.glpg.com
Date: 01/20/2017 - 22:00
Language: English
News-ID 519026
Character count: 7165
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Galapagos NV
Stadt: Mechelen
Number of hits: 12
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.645
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|23
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|161
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.