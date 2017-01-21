The Golden Age of Productivity and Goal-setting

Our grandparents had pen and paper â we now can create wildly effective goal-setting techniques. But are these new apps a distractionâ¦ or the real deal?
(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA JANUARY 20, 2017 A wild new generation of goal-setting and productivity apps is ushering in a golden age of both distraction and also productivity. From Self Control an app that blocks out all social media on a computer, to Coach.me that allows people to have a dedicated coach for a weekly fee Goal setting website [GoalPyramid.com](http://GoalPyramid.com/) chronicles them all, along with a deep guide to goal setting.
These arent even amongst the weirdest of the goal setting apps available. An even weirder app Stickk is an app that allows a user to place a wager on the fact that theyll complete a goal. If the goal-setter doesnt accomplish it, they pay the referee. It allows a user invite someone they know and trust to be their referee and Stickk holds them to it.
Goal setting and the art of setting boundaries in place to make it easier to stick to ones guns has been around for thousands of years but several templates and systems tout to being the one. Are they any better than paper and pen?
One thing is for sure Researchers contend that people are two to three times more likely to stick to their goals if they follow a plan. Psychologists call these specific plans implementation intentions because they state when, where, and how one intends to implement a particular behavior. When these implementation intentions are achieved, it provides an action/reward response, which is an innate reason why people set and work towards goals.
The human brain is made up of a concoction of chemicals called neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters include two chemicals called serotonin, which affects the mood, and dopamine, which affects motivation, attention span and pleasure receptors. In addition to mood, serotonin regulates memory, mood and behavior, which can affect ability to achieve a goal. Similarly, dopamine plays a key role in keeping one focused on goals and motivating one to attain them, elevating the mood. Put simply, the brain makes people happy when they work towards their goals.
