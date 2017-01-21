Ft Lauderdale Yacht Tour Company Launches New Captained Day Boat Charter Service

Fort Lauderdale Yacht Tour Company Launches New Private Captained Day Boat Rental Business, taking customers along the Intracoastal Waterway, sand bars, dockside restaurants and beaches of South Florida.

(firmenpresse) - [Fort Lauderdale Yacht Tours](http://fortlauderdaleyachttours.com) today announced the launch of its new private day yacht charter company in South Florida.



Fort Lauderdale Yacht Charters offers half-day and full day private yacht excursions along the Intracoastal Waterway and off the [south Florida](http://www.visitflorida.com/en-us.html) coast. Guests can plan their perfect day by choosing from a variety of experiences, including tours of Millionaire Row, partying at the Haul Over Sandbar, relaxing afternoons at Lake Boca, trips to Stiltsville, or snorkeling the exotic reefs just off the South Florida coast. Each trip is private and designed to meet the needs of the customers.



Guests can choose a 35 Sea Ray Express Cruiser that comfortably seats up to 6 people. This late model black-hull Sea Ray, called Calypso features an air conditioned salon, wet bar, refrigerator, full bathroom, new high end bluetooth enabled stereo, two flat screen TVs, plenty of shade and a sun pad on the front of the boat. Guests can enjoy complimentary water, ice and soft drinks, and the use of on-board snorkel gear.



Also featured is a 45 Sea Ray Fly Bridge that is comfortable for up to 12 guests. Featuring 2 staterooms with full bathrooms, a large central air conditioned salon with u-shaped seating and a large flat screen TV. Theres also a galley kitchen, outdoor wet bar, a fantastic sound system and easy access to the sun pads on the bow. The upper level features plenty of seating and views for miles.



Ft. Lauderdale Yacht Tours was launched by owner, Brian Woeller, who has a long history of owning and operating successful day boat charter companies. This is actually the third day boat charter company weve successfully started, said Woeller, who also owns Beach Bum Boat Rentals in the Virgin Islands. We look for geographical areas that offer a unique experience on the water. Like the Virgin Islands, South Florida is a yachting mecca, and the area offers incredible experiences available only on the Waterways. The combination of the Intracoastal Waterway, stunning reefs and growing number of tourists make this area a perfect place for yacht tours





"Renting a yacht from Fort Lauderdale Yacht Rentals was the best day of our vacation. The Intracoastal Waterway is unlike anywhere else, said Stewart Luckman, a customer visiting from Floridas west coast. Spectacular views, great restaurants, and a great time being on the water. I was surprised how calm and stable the ride was, too. Calypso was the perfect size for my group of 6. We looked at some of the other tour boats, but they were just too big and impersonal.



All Fort Lauderdale Yacht Tour boats are captained by USCG licensed Captains that also serve as knowledgable tour guides. Half day charters start at just $895 for 4 hours and include the captains fee and fuel on the Intracoastal Waterway. To learn more, visit the website at FortLauderdaleYachtTours.com, or call 954-695-0881. [FortLauderdaleYachtTours.com](http://FortLauderdaleYahtTours.com)





More information:

http://FortLauderdaleYachtRentals.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Fort Lauderdale Yacht Tours

FortLauderdaleYachtRentals.com

PressRelease by

Fort Lauderdale Yacht Tours

Requests:

Fort Lauderdale Yacht Tours

FortLauderdaleYachtRentals.com

+1-954-695-0881

710 North Ocean Boulevard #104

Pompano Beach

United States

Date: 01/21/2017 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 519030

Character count: 3304

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fort Lauderdale Yacht Tours

Ansprechpartner: Leigh

Stadt: Pompano Beach

Telefon: +1-954-695-0881



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 20/01/2017



Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease