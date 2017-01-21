Top-Rated Pediatric Occupational Therapy Offered by Trusted Establishment

LA Speech Therapy Solutions is the principal provider of pediatric occupational therapy Los Angeles.
(firmenpresse) - Firmly rooted in the belief that all children can reach their potential with determination and the proper support, LA Speech Therapy Solutions utilizes exceptional methods and techniques to help their pediatric patients overcome developmental delays. As the leading provider of pediatric occupational therapy Los Angeles services, LA Speech uses proven methods to build fine motor skills, sensory processing skills and cognitive skills.
Cassi Alter, founder and owner of LA Speech Therapy Solutions, has more than twenty years of clinical experience as a pediatric speech-language pathologist. Her team of highly-qualified and dedicated therapists has worked in a variety of settings in the Los Angeles area, including schools, homes and hospitals. Because the LA Speech Therapy Solutions team understands the importance of early intervention and how pediatric occupational therapy Los Angeles can greatly alter the course of their patients, the team consistently goes above and beyond in providing treatment in the most comfortable and convenient settings.
There are vital life skills children need to master in order to achieve their potential; these life skills include: the independent ability to feed and bathe. Beyond building these skills, the LA Speech Therapy Solutions team has also successfully provided pediatric occupational therapy for their young patients to reach developmental milestones (such as sitting, crawling, walking, talking, etc) and develop social skills for interactions with peers. Overall, the skills cultivated by LA Speech Therapy Solutions, combined with pediatric occupational therapy Los Angeles , has allowed their pediatric patients to excel in their daily lives.
About LA Speech Therapy Solutions
LA Speech Therapy Solutions is the leading provider of pediatric occupational therapy Los Angeles services. Their specialization lies in their successful creation of customized and comprehensive treatment plans tailored to the individual needs of each child. For a pediatric occupational therapy consultation, contact LA Speech Therapy Solutions at their website: http://www.laspeechtherapysolutions.com/ or by phone: (323) 954-0887.
