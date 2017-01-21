West LA Computer Repair Center Offers Affordable Mac Repair, PC Compare and More

West LA Computer Repair is a repair and tech support service located in the heart of Los Angeles. They specialize in Mac repair, PC repair, data recovery, phone repair, tablet repair and computer repair Los Angeles.

(firmenpresse) - Computer repair Los Angeles provider, West LA Computer Repair, has built a strong reputation as a trusted computer repair center. Their team has experience working on devices of all types and brands. Some of their specialties include: data recovery, IT support, operating system support, server support, iPhone screen replacement, Android screen replacement and more. This computer repair Los Angeles offers a satisfaction guarantee for every project they perform.



For those that are in a bind and in need of immediate support, West LA Computer repair offers express services. While an added fee might be assessed to your account, the prices at this computer repair Los Angeles center are very reasonable. Through excellent customer service, their team has earned an unheard of five-star rating on Yelp, just one of the many testaments to their quality of work and their ability to go above and beyond for the customer.



Amazing service starts at this computer repair Los Angeles service with their free diagnostic service. The experienced tech team will assess your computer and determine the issue for free, even if you decide not to use them to fix the issue. To best serve their customers, they even offer remote support or phone support so that customers can get fast answers to their computer problems from the comfort of your own home. They are the leaders in computer repair Los Angeles



About West LA Computer Repair



West LA Computer repair is a full-service computer repair center specializing in PC repair, Mac repair, phone or tablet repair, data recovery and computer repair Los Angeles. Their staff is highly-trained and has years of experience working on computers and other devices of all brands. To learn more about West LA Computer Repair or to request service, visit their website: http://westlacomputerrepair.com/ . Phone: (310) 948-8182. They are conveniently located at 1433 Westwood Blvd. #101, Los Angeles, CA 90024.



Media Contact:



Jennifer S.

Company name: West LA Computer Repair

Phone Number: (310) 948-8182

Address: Los Angeles, CA

Email: info(at)westlacomputerrepair.com





More information:

http://westlacomputerrepair.com/



PressRelease by

West LA Computer Repair

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/21/2017 - 10:51

Language: English

News-ID 519033

Character count: 2422

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: West LA Computer Repair



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease