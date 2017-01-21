H2H Movers Chicago New Customer Video Review Produced By Reputation Media TV

https://www.h2hmovers.com (773) 236-8797 H2H Movers Chicago review commercial produced by Reputation Media TV. The customer of H2H Movers, Lori M, states that the staff of this moving company is efficient, timely, very professional. They made sure all belongings were delivered in fantastic condition.

(firmenpresse) - Local residents of Chicago that may be in the market to relocate in, out or around the city, here is the solution. Reputation Media TV, a division of Circle Consulting Agency, has published a new review commercial from a recent customer of H2H Movers, a moving company in Chicago. This video shows that Lori M. had an awesome experience dealing with the moving company. Owners of H2H Movers wanted to their appreciation of the feedback they get from their customer so producing a high quality commercial about the customer's experience is a great option.



This new review commercial can be viewed at this link: [H2H MOVERS CHICAGO CUSTOMER REVIEW](http://www.reputationmedia.tv/reviewcommercial/h2h-movers-chicago-review-lori/).



"H2H was a blessing last Wednesday. Efficient, timely, qualified and so very professional. The movers were great and I would recommend H2H to anyone who has a move in their future. 3 stops, elevators and 4 flights of stairs later and nothing was damaged or broken everything arrived in fantastic condition on a hot humid day. I can say 5 stars is not enough of a rating for this company and crew!! Thanks again. said Lori.



Professional attitude and quality of service is of utmost priority for H2H Movers. They strive to provide their clients with reliable customer support that can answer questions in a professional manner. H2H Movers is a company that excels in each aspect of moving and is capable of satisfying all relocation needs.



While most people rarely move long distance, if there ever a need to do it, people will see it doesnt come cheap. It isnt coincidental that people look for different ways to lower the cost of their move, particularly if it is long distance. Well, [H2H Movers](https://h2hmovers.com/) are here to say it it is possible to lower moving costs, although some may find some sacrifices hard to live with. Learn what H2H Movers can do to reduce the costs of moving long distance.



Renting a truck is one of the options some people consider to rent a truck for themselves, load it up and move. While it may seem fine at first, most fail to take into account all the different costs that they can accumulate with a truck. Before going for that option think about this it is a big vehicle, heavy and not as easy to drive as some people may have heard. Many people dont think the risk is worth it after they research the topic a little bit.





There is also the Brute-Force method. What would that be? Well, a person doesn't have to be a strategist to know that the less there is to move, the cheaper the move will be. So when a decision is made on how to get the long distance fees down, a person may simply opt for selling their unnecessary items online or giving them away.



And lets be honest. Many people have trash inside of their homes, which they dont use and dont have a need for. Instead of carrying it with them to their new place, they can simply throw it away or give it to a charity, which can put it to good use, if it is of any use to begin with.



Dont forget decluttering is key. Dont pack items that will only pile the costs up and will still sit in boxes in the new place. If a person is somewhat attached to a particular thing and dont want to throw it out, then dont find a good purpose for it, even if they are not the one using it.



Same applies to moving plants. Long distance wont treat plants well and if a person doesnt take proper care of them, they will die. Many times it simply isnt worth the hassle. Give them to a neighbor or a friend that wants them.



H2H Movers currently services Chicago and seven counties in Illinois: Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage, Will, Kane, Kendall and Kankakee. They offer same building, local, long distance and interstate moves in addition to both residential and commercial moving services. Their teams can help with any task packing and unpacking, disassembling and assembling, loading and unloading, and furniture arrangement.



H2H Movers expertise is moving and they focus on helping potential customers make their transition easy. For those who want to learn more, they can simply go to [www.h2hmovers.com](http://www.h2hmovers.com/) where they can learn more about their services and get a free quote; or they can call them at 773-236-8797.



Owner of H2H Movers, Lyuda Ksenych says, We are happy to help, because our customers mean everything to us, and their satisfaction is our number one priority.





More information:

http://www.h2hmovers.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

H2H Movers Inc.

http://www.h2hmovers.com

PressRelease by

H2H Movers Inc.

Requests:

H2H Movers Inc.

http://www.h2hmovers.com

+1-773-236-8797

4419 West Irving Park Road

Chicago

United States

Date: 01/21/2017 - 13:01

Language: English

News-ID 519039

Character count: 4877

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: H2H Movers Inc.

Ansprechpartner: Lyuda Ksenych

Stadt: Chicago

Telefon: +1-773-236-8797



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 21/01/2017



Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease