Valley Medical Center Announces Urgent Care / Walk-in Service

Valley Medical Center is excited to announce its bringing back its Urgent Care / Walk-in Service. Come see us and we guarantee you'll feel like you're being treated in the comfort of your own home. Further information can be found at http://www.valmedctr.com.

(firmenpresse) - Valley Medical Center today announced it's bringing back its Urgent Care / Walk-in Service service to the Brentwood, Nolensville, Cane Ridge, Lenox Village, and South Nashville Tennessee communities. Patients, both new and old, are already starting to take advantage of this convenient service, and it's VMC's hope that many from the great area communities will consider doing the same. Valley Medical Center has also released three things local communities should expect from 2017 and beyond.



The first thing folks should expect is the obvious improvement of having more convenient, on demand access to quality, individualized medical care, whether stopping by over a lunch hour or calling in for a same day appointment . Valley Medical Center continues to maintain a contemporary, state-of-the-art, yet a very cozy, homey feeling clinical setting that eliminates the stress of having to wait in an uncomfortable, crowded waiting room found at many of the typical walk-in clinics. This is to be expected from a physician practice which places so much value on its patients health and well-being.



Dr. Babalola will maintain her commitment to continuing medical education, keeping quality high, care affordable, and wait times down, while continuing to offer full Primary Care, Geriatrics, and Internal Medicine services. Folks can now consider Valley Medical a true one stop shop for meeting all healthcare needs down, whether temporary or long term. This is good news given its proximity to so many populous neighborhoods in East Brentwood.



Finally, for those who are not aware, Valley Medical Center is independently owned without any corporate agendas. This allows Dr. Babalola and her team to emphasize quality over quantity, taking the time to really get to know each patient, and offering only the precise care and necessary treatments without corporate interference. This same philosophy holds true whether one visits a single time as a walk-in or considers VMC a long-term primary care giver.





For further information about Valley Medical Center or the renewed Urgent Care / Walk-in Service service, please visit the clinic's website http://www.valmedctr.com.





http://www.valmedctr.com



Valley Medical Center

http://www.valmedctr.com

Valley Medical Center

Valley Medical Center

http://www.valmedctr.com

+1-615-283-3524

6716 Nolensville Pike Suite 240

Brentwood

United States

