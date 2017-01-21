New Park And Ride Service Launches at Birmingham Airport

I Can Park And Ride is celebrating the launch of their park and ride service at Birmingham Airport.

(firmenpresse) - Birmingham, UK - I Can Park And Ride is celebrating the launch of their park and ride service at Birmingham Airport. I Can Park And Ride now offer a comprehensive parking service, with regular shuttle buses between their secure site and Birmingham Airport.



For anybody flying to or from Birmingham Airport, I Can Park And Rides new website and instant quoting system makes it easy than ever to book a parking space online. The focus of the new website is to help customers who want a cost-effective solution to airport parking. With a new instant quote finder, customers can get a price for their park and ride stay at the click of a button. Enter the start and end date of your holiday or business trip and the site generates a quote in seconds.



Booking has been simplified too. Simply provide your contact details, car description and travel information before paying online. To make payment swift and simple, the site has also been equipped with a number of instant online payment methods, including PayPal.



Launched in late 2016, the new website is fully mobile friendly, so users can book on the go or even last minute using their mobile device or tablet. Regular users and new customers alike can check out availability and pricing options for their travel dates wherever and whenever they want.



Offering a user-friendly experience, the aim of the website is to reflect the quick, easy and efficient nature of the service on offer at I Can Park And Ride.



Contact:

Saima Naushad

Company: I Can Park And Ride

Phone: 0121 2705 645

Email: bookings(at)icanparkandride.com

Website: https://icanparkandride.com/





More information:

http://https://icanparkandride.com



PressRelease by

I Can Park And Ride

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/21/2017 - 14:37

Language: English

News-ID 519045

Character count: 1818

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: I Can Park And Ride



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease