Indian Meals - What Makes Indian Cooking Exceptional?

Aside from the obvious answer that it originates from India, a much more concrete answer to the above question is pretty difficult but very interesting.



Indian history is extraordinary, shaped by quite a few special cultures that resulted from invasion, migration and merging of unique tribes. This reflects in its exceptional cuisine. Although every person can find anything special about Indian meals, be it the curry which is a complicated but unique blend of spices or masala or the exotic looking lamb and chicken dishes, any try to pin it down has been futile so far.



Take the humble chutney. This easy blend of fruit and spices couldn't have originated anyplace else around the globe but India. Who else would dare to be so inventive as to mix a sweet, within this case ripe fruit, having a blend of spices?



When chicken is actually a prevalent ingredient in just about all kinds of cuisines, no chicken dish is internationally acclaimed as the Indian Tandoori Chicken. The sizzling clay oven in which it really is cooked along with the vivid colors of this dish is only a a part of its distinctive taste. The right blend of spices and distinctive strategy of preparation is what tends to make this dish an international favorite.



Similarly, lamb is an integral a part of Italian, Greek and a number of other cuisines. These areas also boast of wealthy history and culture, but the flavors of Indian Achari dish is one thing exceptional when compared to, say a Greek lamb stew.



Is it the coriander? But then it is also found in Greek cooking. Likewise, tomatoes are a popular ingredient in lots of cuisines. Can it be the exotic Indian spices that give the uniqueness to Indian food? Effectively, Greeks have been renowned for their travels worldwide and brought home several spices from far off exotic locations. The discussion can go on and on, but the truth remains that Achari can be a pungent, exotic dish that may be a treat to your taste buds, though the Greek stew is tasty but mild.





The doughnut which can be an oil-fried, fat-filled, sweet dish is omnipresent in America too as in China. However the Indian vada which in no way resembles a doughnut is crisp, savory and flavorful.



Even though it is possible to try and pin point the uniqueness of Indian meals with its use of spices or colorful presentation, the precise answer is still a mystery, just like the nation it originated from.





