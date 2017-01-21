Cremation Services Provided by International Funeral Service of New York, Inc.

(firmenpresse) - International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. provides quality direct cremation services starting at just $795. Offering mortuary services to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for more than 15 years, this completely licensed funeral home employs highly trained experts to satisfy the cremation requirements of todays exacting families. With a specialty in direct cremations, the funeral directors of International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. gives families a reasonably priced option to expensive funerals. They are always available to tend to the needs of families who suffer the misfortune of losing a loved one to death. They are courteous, skilled and committed to consistently providing exemplary service. For more information on their direct cremation services, please visit http://www.intlfuneralserviceny.com/direct-cremation-starting-at-795.



The funeral directors of International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. assists in every aspect of the cremation process. They consult with the family and prepare and file all required notices. They handle the transportation of the body from the site of the death to their funeral home. Please note that removing a deceased loved one from a home involves an additional $100 fee to compensate another person for assistance, ensuring a safe and respectful removal. The $795 package includes the care and refrigeration of the remains. It also covers a basic alternative container, which replaces the casket. It provides for the getting and filing of all needed authorizations, permits and permissions. Additionally, the package includes the transportation of the departed from the funeral home to Rosemount Memorial Park Crematory in Elizabeth, New Jersey. This is the most popular crematorium used by International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. because it is the most affordably priced. However, the choice of crematory is entirely dependent upon the familys wishes and there are numerous other local crematories that can be utilized.





In addition to these services, other options are made available by International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. Families that live within the 5 New York City Boroughs may have the cremated remains hand-delivered for an additional cost of $60. The family may also pay for the expense of having the cremains mailed to it though the United States Postal Service. The ashes of a loved one will be presented to the family in a simple and sturdy plastic urn, encased within a decorative cardboard box given by the crematory of the familys choice. International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. has many lovely urns and keepsakes for purchase that are unique, and in many cases customizable. Please speak with the funeral directors of International Funeral Service of New York, Inc. if any of these options are appealing.





