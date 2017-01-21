2017 Conference on Smoking Cessation - Today's Highlights

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/21/17 -- For the ninth year, the Ottawa Heart Institute is hosting the Annual Conference on Smoking Cessation, bringing together national and international experts.
WHAT: 9th Annual Ottawa Conference on Smoking Cessation
WHEN: Today
WHERE: The Westin Ottawa, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa
Saturday, January 21
Dependence and Cessation: Challenges and Opportunities Faced by Women Smokers
9:30 - 10:00 a.m.
Dr. Megan Piper, from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, will address the significant issues that surround tobacco addiction and cessation treatment in women.
e-Cigarettes in 2017: Where Do We Stand?
10:20 - 11:05 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Dr. Robert Schwartz, from the University of Toronto, will discuss the promises and pitfalls of e-cigarettes for tobacco control and for smoking cessation.
How to Deal With Resistant Physicians!
10:20 - 11:05 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Dr. Mike Sharma, from McMaster University, will describe strategies to address physicians' resistance in implementing smoking cessation in a clinical setting.
The Tobacco Status Project: Outcomes for a Randomized Controlled Trial of a Facebook Smoking Cessation Intervention for Young Adults
2:35 - 3:00 p.m.
Dr. Johannes Thrul, from the University of California, will describe the strategies and opportunities in using Facebook to engage and support tobacco users.
The Ottawa Conference has become a recognized national reference point for health professionals seeking to gain knowledge in clinical smoking cessation-an important area of preventative health practice. This is an opportunity for knowledge exchange for a variety of stakeholders including physicians, nurses, healthcare and community practitioners, researchers, and policymakers.
