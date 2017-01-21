Newington Dentist Sleep Apnea Breathing Disorder Treatment Services Launched

East Cedar Dental, a dental office based in Newington, Connecticut, announced a sleep apnea treatment service for patients suffering from sleep breathing disorders. The dental clinic provides custom mouthpieces designed to enhance breathing and promote muscle relaxation, thus reducing the sleep apnea symptoms.

Sleep disorders comprise a variety of symptoms having to do with difficulty sleeping, snoring, waking up and sometimes even suffocating. As a result of all these unpleasant symptoms, the overall quality of the sleep diminishes considerably, and fatigue and other subsequent negative symptoms begin to manifest.



Sleep apnea is one of the most common sleep disorders, and it usually manifests in one of two ways. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) occurs when the palate sags and the tongue draws back, thus obstructing the flow of air to the lungs. This results in snoring, gasping for air and frequent waking up.



Central sleep apnea (CSA) is a result of the brain sending incorrect signals to breathing muscles, thus creating an incorrect breathing pattern.



Regardless of form, sleep apnea should be treated as soon as possible, as it can significantly alter the life quality of those it affects, and it can create further health problems as a result of sleep loss.



East Cedar Dental is an established Newington clinic which launched sleep apnea services for patients suffering from the sleep breathing disorder.



The clinic offers its patients the possibility of wearing a mouthpiece designed to move the jaws into a comfortable, breath-enhancing position. This encourages a correct breathing pattern and muscle relaxation, contributing to a more satisfying, less disrupted sleep.



The device is significantly more comfortable to wear than the CPAP mask, as it requires no tubing and no external components.



East Cedar Dental creates individual sleep apnea mouthpieces based on the mouth impression of each patient. Models for missing teeth, crowns and dentures are also available.





The clinic serves patients in Newington, Hartford and the surrounding area.



