Cosmo Car Park Provides Airport Parking Beside Belfast International Airport

Crumlin, Ulster (January 21, 2017) - Cosmo Car Park is a parking facility is situated opposite the Belfast International Airport and close to the airport exit opposite the main stay car park. The car parking near Belfast International Airport comes with the friendliest, easiest and the most value for money services.



Clients can park your vehicle at Cosmo Car Park in an easy and secure way, whether while flying for leisure or business from the air terminal. The Belfast international airport parking facility is backed by more than two decades of experience. Along the Airport Road, the Cosmo building is the first building on the left.



Clients do not have to drive around and through car park zones when they are searching for a parking space. They can simply park their vehicles before the reception and book in their car with staff. During return trip, they can find their car parked close by. They can find professional and friendly staffs on site throughout the day to answer any queries or solve any problems.



Clients can use the form on the Cosmo Car Park website to check the costs, book and then pay for parking in advance close to the Belfast International Airport. This international airport Belfast parking facility is an easy, secure and fast way to book car parking. This can help them save their money and time. Clients do not have to pay anything extra or pay up a booking fee for the use of credit cards. The costs are transparent. Payment can be done through card or cash.



Cosmo Car Park is a cheap car parking Belfast International Airport facility located close to the Belfast International Airport, within only a few hundred yards from the air terminal.



For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://www.cosmoparking.com/



Cosmo Car Park

Belfast International Airport, 181 Airport Rd

Crumlin, Ulster

ZIP: BT29 4DW



Phone Number: +44 28 9442 2777

Email: info(at)cosmoparking.com



http://www.cosmoparking.com/



Cosmo Car Park

