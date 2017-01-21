Longview Cell Phone Tablet Computer Laptop & Electronics Repair Shop Announced

The leading cell phone and electronics repair company The Gadget Medic has announced the opening of a second shop in Longview, Texas, to conveniently provide more customers with its prompt, full-service repairs for all types of cell phones, tablets, computers, GPSâs and electronic gadgets.

The Gadget Medic is an acclaimed cell phone and electronics repair company specializing in prompt, full-service and high quality repairs for all types of cell phones, computers and electronic gadgets along with authorized resale of the best quality parts, accessories and equipment out of its welcoming locations in Longview, Texas.



The business which has been recently voted the Best Electronics Repair in Longview, Texas, announced the opening of a second location in the area to be able to provide more customers with its renowned and convenient range of prompt, full-service repairs for iPhones, iPods, iPads, computers, laptops and even GPS navigation systems, among many other gadgets.



The newly launched Gadget Medic shop, conveniently located on 3080 N. Eastman Rd. Suite #101, Longview, Texas 75605, is staffed with a team of friendly, experienced technicians passionate about technology and equipped with all the brand new parts and accessories needed to repair and restore any device back to its original condition with the most prompt turnaround and friendly service.



More information on The Gadget Medic and its convenient locations in Longview, Texas, or the broad range of gadgets or electronics it repairs/services and the parts or accessories it resells along with details on its leading warranties and renowned customer service philosophy can be requested at 903 759-1000, through the website link provided above or at https://youtube.com/watch?v=FyoGnSxU0XE.



The founder of The Gadget Medic, Ben Rossow, reveals that we totally understand the frustration of breaking pricey devices and thats why those who come to The Gadget Medic will always literally be getting the best technician, the best parts and the best service they can get anywhere. What makes us stand apart from the competition is the quality of our repairs and amazing guarantees, but the main factor behind our success is that well stop at nothing to make sure all our customers are satisfied.





