Electrical Safety Tips fromElectricians Jacksonville That Every Homeowner Needs To Know

There is a lot of electricity used every day. While very common, most homeowners do not how to take care of their electrical system. To make your homes electrical system a little safer, the electricians Jacksonville have shared tips that everyone should know.



1. Understand Your Breaker Box



Breakers are an important part of your homes electrical system. They can be a pain when they trip, but this does mean that something is wrong. The first thing that you should do when a breaker trips is reconfigure the items that are plugged in that area of the system,then turn the breaker back on. If the breaker keeps tripping, and you have removed appliances and other items from that area, you should call electricians Jacksonville because something is wrong.



2. Know How to Use a Fire Extinguisher



A huge no when dealing with an electrical fire is to use water. Instead, you need to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. Each level of your house should have a fire extinguisher that is up-to-date. You will need to replace them every few years, but fire safety comes first.



3. Watch Your Lights



Your lights should never be flickering. While strong storms can cause flickering lights, the other causes are more serious. Lights that are flickering can be caused by damage to the electrical panel or that there is too much power being drawn for that area. Never ignore a flickering light.



4. Feel the Outlets



Before plugging an item in, take a few seconds to feel the plug. The plug should not be warm or hot. Outlets that are warm can mean that you are at risk of a few dangerous situations. These include the load is too high, the plugs wiring has started to melt, or that the wiring is loose or not tocode. You should also noteoutlets that are loose, or do not hold plugs because these outlets are also dangerous.



If you home has any of the two-pronged outlets, you should have them switched to three-pronged outlets. You should also make sure that all plugs near water are switched to GFCI outlets. If there are any plugs in your house that are not up to code, your house may not be covered by insurance from electrical fires. So, you should have your home checked every year or two.





Electricians Jacksonville is trained to handle electrical systems in a safe manner. While most people use their homes electrical system, they usually have very little knowledge about this system. Hopefully, the above tips help you to stay safe in your home.







