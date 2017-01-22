UK Gourmet E-Liquid Brand Targets New Markets

The global e-cigarette industry is projected to grow annually by 22% until 2025 and is currently one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK.

(firmenpresse) - The global e-cigarette industry is projected to grow annually by 22% until 2025 and is currently one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK. Red Vape, an e-liquid manufacturer, based in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire are an example of how British brands are leading the way in this quickly evolving market.



As a company at the forefront of the e-cigarette sector, Red Vape has been producing gourmet e-liquids from their state of the art UK manufacturing facility. Using only the finest ingredients, including Naturally Extracted Tobaccos, they have built a strong reputation for quality in the UK vaping community. They can boast among their stockists household names including Selfridges and Davidoff of London.



The UK e-cigarette industry is currently undergoing a period of change in preparation for the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) which comes into force in May 2017. This far reaching new legislation, introduced by the EU, aims to bring more control to the sector. E-cigarette businesses across the continent are investing heavily in order to comply with the new laws. At Red Vape they see this as an opportunity to develop their product range and reach out to new markets. Red Vape owner Neil Entwistle comments Our e-liquids have always been made to the very highest standards and we are proud of the fact we are a leading UK brand. People around the world see Made in the UK as a sign of quality and excellence and we are finding that our TPD compliant e-liquids are in high demand.



E-cigarettes still split opinion but with the introduction of the new government regulations and Public Health England stating e-cigarettes are 95% less harmful than smoking they are becoming more accepted by the mainstream. You can view the full Red Vape range of gourmet e-liquids at their website which includes fruit, sweet and mint flavour options as well as their renowned naturally extracted tobacco e-liquids.



Contact:

Neil Entwistle

Red Vape



Phone: 0115 977 5482

Address: 29 Bridgford Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, NG2 6AU, UK

Email: neil(at)redvape.com

Website: https://www.redvape.com/





More information:

http://https://www.redvape.com/



PressRelease by

Red Vape

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/22/2017 - 07:11

Language: English

News-ID 519065

Character count: 2348

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Red Vape



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease