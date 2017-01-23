Septic Tank Truck Custom Build Portable Restrooms Website Launched

A new website has been launched by Satellite Industries in conjunction with their newly opened TruckXpress division. They provide and manufacture trucks for the septic tank and portable restroom industry and can custom build trucks for their customers.

(firmenpresse) - Satellite Industries have launched a new website for their newly opened TruckXpress division. TruckXpress manufactures and supplies septic trucks for portable restrooms in North America and provide them in a variety of sizes, from small 400 gallon models up to 2500 gallon models.



For more information please visit: [http://www.satellitetruckxpress.com](http://satellitetruckxpress.com).



TruckXpress state that they excel in building trucks for the portable restroom industry and offer an extensive line of vehicles and trailers. The vehicles and trailers are designed with driver efficiency and comfort in mind, with a lower cost of operation and dependability.



The company provide a comprehensive range of vehicles in a variety of sizes, with the option for potential customers to have a custom designed truck built to their own individual needs. They can provide this custom service due to the large range of tank sizes, trucks and materials available to TruckXpress.



The website explains that in an industry where custom builds are common, TruckXpress stand out and offer multiple options for the major components of the trucks. Customers can pick and chose options for the tank, inlet valves, outlet valves, vacuum and jetting systems. Stationary to front lift with opening doors are also available.



The portable restroom and toilet industry is a worldwide business as there are many events and industries that benefit from portable toilets, including the events and construction sectors.



Providing restroom areas at outdoor events boosts the event as people will stay longer and it is also an important public sanitary service. It is also important to provide restroom for construction workers as they will be more productive and spend less time off site.



Anyone wishing to find out more can visit the website on the link above and use the contact form provided, use the phone number provided or sign up to the email newsletter for regular updates.





http://www.satellitetruckxpress.com



Satellite Truck Xpress

http://www.satellitetruckxpress.com

+1-888-660-5434

2530 Xenium Lane N.

Minneapolis

United States

