Myraygem: Must-have Engagement stacking Rings

Myraygem take a look at these stunning diamond stacking rings  perfect as an anniversary gift or a romantic eternity band.

Crafted in yellow, white and rose gold, each metal colour is married with pavé-set diamonds of a matching colour tone. These can, of course, be mixed and matched by using different gemstones or metal colours to achieve your desired finish.



These rings can be gifted as an eternity ring or anniversary celebration  a romantic symbol of your everlasting love. They can be worn alone or stacked or even sit flush against an existing engagement or wedding ring, offering the perfect level of sparkle to your jewellery collection.



Main Ring: 6mm Heart Shaped Cut 0.6ctw VVS Pink Morganite; 0.16ctw Round Cut SI/H Diamonds band width(bottom): 1.12 band width(top):1.21 bottom height:1.24 top height:5.81 Matching Band: Solid 14k Rose Gold,Band Width 1.2mm; 0.15ctw Round Cut SI-H Natural Conflict Free Diamonds; Pave Set band width(bottom):1.07-1.35mm band width(top):1.17-1.45mm bottom height:1.20 top height:1.84



About Myraygem



Myraygem is a custom-made jewelry company in the city of Guangzhou,China. Each piece of our gemstone is examined under 10X magnification to ensure they are perfectly aligned and securely set, and that the precious metal has no imperfections.We exclusively work with hand-selected gemstonesevery gemstone is individually inspected to ensure it meets our quality standards.We make jewelers with decades of experience and the utmost dedication to ensure that no detail is overlooked in the crafting of your jewelry.Our mission is to cultivate a more ethical, transparent, and sustainable jewelry industry. We hold true to our values of awareness by carefully tracking our gems origins. We go beyond the usual standard to guarantee that our jewelries are made with all our efforts.



Alan Chen

Company: Myraygem

Phone: 95291103

Address: 65 kempson place, Metuchen, NJ 08840 USA



Email: service(at)myraygem.com

Website: http://www.myraygem.com/





http://www.myraygem.com/



Myraygem

Date: 01/23/2017 - 06:08

Language: English

News-ID 519079

Character count: 2246

Firma: Myraygem



