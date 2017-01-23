Engagement Diamonds Rings picks of the week 1  Conflict Free Diamonds

So we thought wed share with you a selection of some of the diamonds we currently have available to inspire you. Our consultants can find a diamond to fit around your price point and send you pic like the ones shown below:



We begin with a 1.21 fancy light blue coloured radiant diamond. While you wont often see a colourless radiant cut, this shape is often used for coloured diamonds (most commonly pink, yellow and blue) as its facet structure makes the colour appear incredibly vibrant.



0.15ctw Round Cut SI-H Natural Conflict Free Diamonds Ring wedding Ring Solid 14k Rose Gold



One is a D-coloured, internally flawless diamond, while the other is G-coloured with a VS2 clarity.



The perfect balance of the 4 Cs are seen below. We often recommend a diamond with a G colour grade and a VS1 or VS2 clarity grade. Diamonds with these characteristics still offer the visible colourless quality seen in a D colour diamond, without the premium price point. This allows you to focus the rest of your budget on a more desirable diamond cut and carat weight. A large majority of our customers choose diamonds with clarity grades of VS2 combined with a G colour grade as they still look incredible set in any metal or style.



About Myraygem



Myraygem is a custom-made jewelry company in the city of Guangzhou,China. Each piece of our gemstone is examined under 10X magnification to ensure they are perfectly aligned and securely set, and that the precious metal has no imperfections.We exclusively work with hand-selected gemstonesevery gemstone is individually inspected to ensure it meets our quality standards.We make jewelers with decades of experience and the utmost dedication to ensure that no detail is overlooked in the crafting of your jewelry.Our mission is to cultivate a more ethical, transparent, and sustainable jewelry industry. We hold true to our values of awareness by carefully tracking our gems origins. We go beyond the usual standard to guarantee that our jewelries are made with all our efforts.





