Redditch Business CCTV Alarms Home Security Alarm Systems Services Launched

Salamander Fire & Security Ltd, a security company based in Redditch, UK, launched a wide range of updated CCTV and alarm security systems for homes and businesses. The company offers its clients free security consultations and custom CCTV, intruder alarms, access control and more.

More information is available at [http://salamandergroup.biz](http://salamandergroup.biz/).



Home and business security measures have always been high on the priority lists of property owners looking to lower the risks of burglaries and subsequent financial loss. Security systems including CCTV and alarm systems have always been in demand, especially in areas with higher property crime rates or for high-profile residences or businesses.



While many homeowners still consider that installing a CCTV system or an alarm system may be not necessary in quieter neighbourhoods, statistics show that it is precisely properties without any security systems that are the favourite targets of most burglars. Simply having a CCTV or alarm system installed can be a powerful deterrent against potential property criminals.



Salamander Fire & Security launched an updated range of CCTV and alarm systems for clients in Redditch, Birmingham, Coventry, Leamington Spa,Worcester, and other neighbouring cities.



The Redditch security company offers comprehensive business security services including intruder and fire alarms, CCTV systems, access control, emergency lighting, fire extinguishers, and keyholding services. The company provides a fully-customised free security survey, with on-location examination from a security specialist.



Salamander Fire & Security also offers comprehensive home security solutions such as CCTV systems, access control, intruder alarms and security lighting. Free surveys are available for home owners too, with bespoke offers being made depending on the specific property layout and the individual needs of the client.



The company offers full security system installation and maintenance services, in an effort to provide competitive security services for home and business owners looking to increase the security of their properties.





Home and business owners looking to schedule a free survey can use the following form: http://salamandergroup.biz/free-survey.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting http://salamandergroup.biz/for-your-business.





