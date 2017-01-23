(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sword Group: Capital increase following the exercise of stock options
Windhof, January 23nd 2017,
Under Article 14 of the Law on Transparency, Sword Group SE informs that
following the exercise of options for share subscriptions, the share capital
was increased by 100,000 euros, going from 9,444,965 euros to 9,544,965
euros.
The number of theoretical voting rights is now of 9,544,965.
The statutory amendment relating to the share capital of Sword Group SE
was approved by notarial deed on January 19th, 2017.
For further information, please contact:
Stéphanie Desmaris - Investor Relations - relationsfinancieres(at)sword-group.lu
Sword Group SE
Listed on Euronext Paris
Compartment B
ISIN code: FR0004180578
ICB: 9530 Software & Computer Services
Indices
CAC® Small
CAC® Mid & Small
CAC® All-Tradable
CAC® All-Share
Sword Group Capital Increase:
https://hugin.info/143591/R/2072701/778992.pdf
More information:
http://www.sword-group.com
