Sword Group: Capital increase following the exercise of stock options

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Sword Group: Capital increase following the exercise of stock options



Windhof, January 23nd 2017,



Under Article 14 of the Law on Transparency, Sword Group SE informs that



following the exercise of options for share subscriptions, the share capital



was increased by 100,000 euros, going from 9,444,965 euros to 9,544,965



euros.



The number of theoretical voting rights is now of 9,544,965.



The statutory amendment relating to the share capital of Sword Group SE



was approved by notarial deed on January 19th, 2017.



For further information, please contact:



Stéphanie Desmaris - Investor Relations - relationsfinancieres(at)sword-group.lu



Sword Group SE



Listed on Euronext Paris



Compartment B



ISIN code: FR0004180578



ICB: 9530 Software & Computer Services



Indices



CAC® Small



CAC® Mid & Small



CAC® All-Tradable



CAC® All-Share





Sword Group Capital Increase:

https://hugin.info/143591/R/2072701/778992.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: SWORD Group via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.sword-group.com



PressRelease by

SWORD Group

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/23/2017 - 07:30

Language: English

News-ID 519087

Character count: 1593

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SWORD Group

Stadt: St-Didier-Au-Mont-d'Or





Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease