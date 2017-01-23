SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS

SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS

The SGS Group performed solidly in 2016. Total revenues reached CHF 6.0 billion

and SGS is on track to deliver the revenue growth projected in the 2020

strategic plan.



The Group realised a revenue growth of 6.0% on a constant currency basis, of

which 2.5% was organic and 3.5% was contributed by recent acquisitions. On a

historical reported basis, Group revenues increased by 4.8%.



A new business structure was successfully implemented at the beginning of 2016,

with the newly created Agriculture, Food and Life and Transportation business

lines performing above expectations.



Representing 72% of the Group's earnings, the non-energy businesses achieved

strong organic revenue growth of 6.2%, driving Group performance.



SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and

certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality

and integrity. With more than 90,000 employees, SGS operates a network of

over 2,000 offices and laboratories around the world.







