SGS 2016 FULL YEAR RESULTS

The SGS Group performed solidly in 2016. Total revenues reached CHF 6.0 billion
and SGS is on track to deliver the revenue growth projected in the 2020
strategic plan.
The Group realised a revenue growth of 6.0% on a constant currency basis, of
which 2.5% was organic and 3.5% was contributed by recent acquisitions. On a
historical reported basis, Group revenues increased by 4.8%.
A new business structure was successfully implemented at the beginning of 2016,
with the newly created Agriculture, Food and Life and Transportation business
lines performing above expectations.
Representing 72% of the Group's earnings, the non-energy businesses achieved
strong organic revenue growth of 6.2%, driving Group performance.
SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and
certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality
and integrity. With more than 90,000 employees, SGS operates a network of
over 2,000 offices and laboratories around the world.
For further information, please contact:
Jean-Luc de Buman
Corporate Development, Communications & IR
SGS SA
1 place des Alpes
CH - 1211 Geneva 1
t: +41-22 739 91 11
f: +41-22 739 92 00
www.sgs.com
SGS 2016 FY RESULTS:
https://hugin.info/100354/R/2072719/779003.pdf
