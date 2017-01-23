Philips Lighting fourth quarter and full year results 2016

Press release January 23, 2017



Philips Lighting reports full year operating profit margin increase of 180 basis

points to 9.1% and free cash flow of EUR 418 million



Full year 2016 highlights

* Sales of EUR 7,115 million, with comparable sales of -2.4% (2015: -3.5%)

* Continued year-on-year improvement in operational profitability



* Adjusted EBITA of EUR 645 million (2015: EUR 547 million)

* Adjusted EBITA margin improvement of 180 basis points to 9.1% (2015:

7.3%)

* Net income of EUR 185 million (2015: EUR 240 million), including EUR 143

million charges not applicable in 2015 for brand license, separation costs

and financial expenses

* Free cash flow of EUR 418 million (2015: EUR 632 million) or 5.9% of sales







Fourth quarter 2016 highlights

* Sales amounted to EUR 1,934 million, with comparable sales of -3.2% (Q4

2015: -2.7%)

* Total LED-based sales growth of 16%, now representing 59% of total sales

* Continued year-on-year improvement in operational profitability



* Adjusted EBITA of EUR 188 million (Q4 2015: EUR 159 million)

* Adjusted EBITA margin improvement of 190 basis points to 9.7% (Q4

2015: 7.8%)

* Net income of EUR 63 million, including EUR 41 million charges not

applicable in 2015 for brand license, separation costs and financial

expenses

* Free cash flow of EUR 272 million



Shareholder return

* Proposed cash dividend of EUR 1,10 per share, a pay-out ratio of 52%

* Additional capital up to EUR 300 million to be returned to shareholders over

the period 2017-2018 by participating in share disposals by our main

shareholder.



Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam: LIGHT) today

announced the company's fourth quarter and full year results 2016. "In 2016, our



businesses performed in accordance with their strategic objectives, despite

challenging conditions in some markets. We are pleased with the significant

increase in profitability and solid free cash flow in our first year as a

standalone company. These results mark a continued progression to achieve our

strategic goals and medium term financial objectives," said CEO Eric Rondolat.

"Our team remains focused on the opportunities ahead and is committed to meeting

the needs of our customers through innovation, while executing concrete actions

to continue improving our growth profile."

Key figures

Fourth quarter Twelve months



2015 2016 Change in ? million, unless otherwise 2015 2016 change

indicated

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2,045 1,934 -5.4% Sales 7,465 7,115 -4.7%



-3.2% Comparable sales growth -2.4%



753 744 -1.2% Adjusted gross margin 2,731 2,763 1.2%



159 188 18.2% Adjusted EBITA 547 645 17.9%



105 136 29.5% EBITA 438 479 9.4%



79 109 38.0% Income from operations (EBIT) 331 369 11.5%



42 63 50.0% Net income 240 185 -22.9%







% of sales



36.8% 38.5% Adjusted gross margin 36.6% 38.8%



7.8% 9.7% Adjusted EBITA margin 7.3% 9.1%







478 272 Free cash flow 632 418



0.43 Basic EPS (?) 1.26



37,399 34,256 Employees (FTE) 37,399 34,256

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Outlook

In 2017, we expect further improvement in our Adjusted EBITA margin by

approximately 50-100 basis points, in line with our medium term outlook to

gradually improve the Adjusted EBITA margin to 11-13%. We also remain committed

to delivering solid free cash flow. While we are cautious given global economic

uncertainty, we remain committed to our ambition to return to positive

comparable sales growth in the course of this year.

2016 dividend proposal and capital return to shareholders

We propose a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share in cash, which represents a pay-out

ratio of 52% of continuing net income. The dividend payment is subject to

approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 9 May

2017. Further details will be given in the agenda for the AGM.



Given our capital position whilst maintaining a compatible investment-grade

profile, and in line with our capital allocation policy, we will return

additional capital to our shareholders. Over the period 2017-2018, we will

return up to EUR 300 million, by participating in share disposals by our main

shareholder.







Conference call and audio webcast

Eric Rondolat (CEO) and Stéphane Rougeot (CFO) will host a conference call for

investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss full year and fourth quarter

results.



-----------------------------------------------------------

Financial Calendar 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------

21 April 2017 First quarter results 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------

9 May 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

-----------------------------------------------------------

21 July 2017 Half year results 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------

19 October 2017 Third quarter results 2017

-----------------------------------------------------------





About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting

products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value,

providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional

and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things

to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2016 sales of EUR 7.1

billion, we have approximately 34,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from

Philips Lighting is located at http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com



Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks & Uncertainties

This document and the related oral presentation contain, and responses to

questions following the presentation may contain, forward-looking statements

that reflect the intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections of

Philips Lighting N.V. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the

"Group"), including statements regarding strategy, estimates of sales growth and

future operational results.



By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties facing the

Company and its Group Companies and a number of important factors could cause

actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any

forward-looking statement as a result of risks and uncertainties. Such risks,

uncertainties and other important factors include but are not limited to:

adverse economic and political developments, the impacts of rapid technological

change, competition in the general lighting market, development of lighting

systems and services, successful implementation of business transformation

programs, impact of acquisitions and other transactions, impact of the Group's

operation as a separate publicly listed company, pension liabilities and costs,

establishment of corporate and brand identity, adverse tax consequences from the

separation from Royal Philips and exposure to international tax laws. Please see

"Risk Factors" in the Group's prospectus, dated 16 May 2016 (the "Prospectus")

for discussion of material risks, uncertainties and other important factors

which may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of operations,

financial condition and prospects of the Group. Such risks, uncertainties and

other important factors should be read in conjunction with the information

included in the Company's semi-annual report for the first six months ended 30

June 2016.



Additional risks currently not known to the Group or that the Group has not

considered material as of the date of this document could also prove to be

important and may have a material adverse effect on the business, results of

operations, financial condition and prospects of the Group or could cause the

forward-looking events discussed in this document not to occur. The Group

undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking

statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent

required by applicable law.

Market and Industry Information

All references to market share, market data, industry statistics and industry

forecasts in this document consist of estimates compiled by industry

professionals, competitors, organizations or analysts, of publicly available

information or of the Group's own assessment of its sales and markets. Rankings

are based on sales unless otherwise stated.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Certain parts of this document contain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios,

such as comparable sales growth, adjusted gross margin, EBITA, adjusted EBITA,

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, and other related ratios, which are

not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. The

non-IFRS financial measures presented are measures used by management to monitor

the underlying performance of the Group's business and operations and,

accordingly, they have not been audited or reviewed. Not all companies calculate

non-IFRS financial measures in the same manner or on a consistent basis and

these measures and ratios may not be comparable to measures used by other

companies under the same or similar names. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS

financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures is

contained in this document. For further information on non-IFRS financial

measures, see "Operating and Financial Review-Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in

the Prospectus.

Presentation

All amounts are in millions of euros unless otherwise stated. All reported data

is unaudited. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information has been

prepared in accordance with the accounting policies as stated in the Combined

Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2015 included in the

Prospectus.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of

the EU Market Abuse Regulation.







