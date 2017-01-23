Event Industry News Introduces Game-Changing Tech Panel Series To The Capital

Event Industry News (EIN), organiser of the Event Technology Awards (ETA) and Event Tech Live, will launch Event Tech Talks in February.

The monthly series of event science panel discussions take place at 1 Wimpole Street, ETA 2016s Most Innovative and Tech-Friendly Venue, Huckletree Shoreditch and Digital Catapult, until October.



Trialled during London Technology Week 2016, to considerable acclaim, the free to attend sessions feature different topics each month, from How will Ai and Robotics be used at events to How to balance multiple technologies and vendors.



Co-Founder Adam Parry comments: When we tested Event Tech Talks there was a phenomenal response and were really excited to bring it to market in 2017. The pedigree and potential of the panellists will ensure lively, informative debate at all the sessions.



Registration is free, however places are limited. To see more details, and to book your place, visit www.eventtechtalks.com or follow the Twitter feed (at)eventtechtalk



Each session will be recorded for distribution via the Event Industry News podcast, which reaches over 12,000 listeners globally. The video will also be hosted on www.eventindustrynews.co.uk and shared on EINs social media platforms.



Dates - Topics



21/2 How will Ai and Robotics be used at events

21/3 Delivering ROI, lead generation 2.0

25/4 How to get started with AR and VR on a budget

23/5 How to create great event websites and apps

13/6 What does IoT mean for events and its impact

25/7 Beyond Q&A, how we can engage attendees further

26/9 Digital Marketing Tools & Tactics for Events

24/10 How to balance multiple technologies and vendors



Contact:

Paul Allott

Event Industry News

Address: 4 Glasby Square, Retford, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 1777 812111

Email: paul(at)eventindustrynews.co.uk





