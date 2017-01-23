Event Industry News Introduces Game-Changing Tech Panel Series To The Capital

Event Industry News (EIN), organiser of the Event Technology Awards (ETA) and Event Tech Live, will launch Event Tech Talks in February.
The monthly series of event science panel discussions take place at 1 Wimpole Street, ETA 2016s Most Innovative and Tech-Friendly Venue, Huckletree Shoreditch and Digital Catapult, until October.
Trialled during London Technology Week 2016, to considerable acclaim, the free to attend sessions feature different topics each month, from How will Ai and Robotics be used at events to How to balance multiple technologies and vendors.
Co-Founder Adam Parry comments: When we tested Event Tech Talks there was a phenomenal response and were really excited to bring it to market in 2017. The pedigree and potential of the panellists will ensure lively, informative debate at all the sessions.
Registration is free, however places are limited. To see more details, and to book your place, visit www.eventtechtalks.com or follow the Twitter feed (at)eventtechtalk
Each session will be recorded for distribution via the Event Industry News podcast, which reaches over 12,000 listeners globally. The video will also be hosted on www.eventindustrynews.co.uk and shared on EINs social media platforms.
Dates - Topics
21/2 How will Ai and Robotics be used at events
21/3 Delivering ROI, lead generation 2.0
25/4 How to get started with AR and VR on a budget
23/5 How to create great event websites and apps
13/6 What does IoT mean for events and its impact
25/7 Beyond Q&A, how we can engage attendees further
26/9 Digital Marketing Tools & Tactics for Events
24/10 How to balance multiple technologies and vendors
Contact:
Paul Allott
Event Industry News
Address: 4 Glasby Square, Retford, UK
Tel: +44 (0) 1777 812111
Email: paul(at)eventindustrynews.co.uk
More information:
http://www.eventindustrynews.co.uk
Date: 01/23/2017 - 08:37
Language: English
News-ID 519094
Character count: 2127
