The Healthy Eating food market in Brazil experienced a period of remarkable growth between 2011 and 2016. During this five year period, the revenue of these products in Brazil went from BRL 118 million to BRL 700 million, representing over 0,5% of the total revenue of the Brazilian food industry - including food exports.
(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 23, 2017: A new report by Mintel, focusing on the healthier food eating trends in Brazil has been recently added to the wide offerings of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as Healthy Eating Trends in Brazil December 2016 report. As per Mintels report, increasing demand for health food & nutritive supplements in Brazil is being primarily driven by the consumer trends. Accordingly, almost a third (30%) of Brazilians who consume healthy products are likely to see a wide range of offerings in the supermarkets.
Request For Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=922518
According to the study, obesity and the percentage of overweight Brazilian population are on the rise. However, eating healthy food items is becoming a major focus in the country. Moreover, there is a keen interest in those products that contribute to both physical as well as mental wellbeing (for example stress relief). Also, the government has launched a campaign to create awareness about healthy eating and physical activity. It shows a strong opportunity for products with nutritional benefits and for marketers who are trying to reach consumers with a healthy diet message. Similarly, todays shoppers are demanding more clear messages from the companies and wish to know what is present in the products they are consuming. Gluten-free and lactose-free products can be positioned as healthy food options, as per the research study.
Some of the key market drivers in Brazil health product market are:
Aging population demands for healthful products
Higher unemployment can affect the sales of healthy foods
Diabetes and hypertension also affect Brazilians health
Currently, concerns about personal health and wellness have pushed many Brazilians viewing for better-for-you options, some of which carry higher prices but the demand remains up. This report also indicates that consumers do justify the cost of better-for-you items; around 83% of Brazilian adults approve that it is worth spending more on healthier food options. Some of the issues and insights into the market reveal that AB consumers can maintain their healthy habits and still save money. Investments in refined and various pack sizes, new flavors and creating new consumption occasions should boost sales even in more mature categories.
Read Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/healthy-eating-trends-brazil-december-2016-report.html
Moving further, when compared to other countries such as the United States, Brazils market has a lot of prospects which are yet to be explored. Also, the dieting culture in Brazil is changing and people are increasingly making healthy food and drink choices, which are leading them to a healthier lifestyle for the long term. It has been further studied that, along with men, women also need specific nutrient for different life stages along with the need to use products with protein and fibers.
More information:
http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/healthy-eating-trends-brazil-december-2016-report.html
Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.
MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.
90 State Street,
Albany, NY 12207,
United States
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Follow Us on:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MktResearchHub
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketResearchHub/
Date: 01/23/2017 - 08:41
Language: English
News-ID 519095
Character count: 3428
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Market Research HUB
Ansprechpartner: Prashant Tripathi
Stadt: Albany
Telefon: +1-518-621-2074
Meldungsart: Produktinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 1.23.2017
Comments:
Prashant Tripathi
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Email: press@marketresearchhub.com
Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.701
|Registriert Heute:
|9
|Registriert Gestern:
|30
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|261
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.