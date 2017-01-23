Rising Trends of Healthy Eating in Brazil Constantly Boosting the Market Growth of Health Food Products, Study by Mintel

The Healthy Eating food market in Brazil experienced a period of remarkable growth between 2011 and 2016. During this five year period, the revenue of these products in Brazil went from BRL 118 million to BRL 700 million, representing over 0,5% of the total revenue of the Brazilian food industry - including food exports.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 23, 2017: A new report by Mintel, focusing on the healthier food eating trends in Brazil has been recently added to the wide offerings of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as Healthy Eating Trends in Brazil December 2016 report. As per Mintels report, increasing demand for health food & nutritive supplements in Brazil is being primarily driven by the consumer trends. Accordingly, almost a third (30%) of Brazilians who consume healthy products are likely to see a wide range of offerings in the supermarkets.



According to the study, obesity and the percentage of overweight Brazilian population are on the rise. However, eating healthy food items is becoming a major focus in the country. Moreover, there is a keen interest in those products that contribute to both physical as well as mental wellbeing (for example stress relief). Also, the government has launched a campaign to create awareness about healthy eating and physical activity. It shows a strong opportunity for products with nutritional benefits and for marketers who are trying to reach consumers with a healthy diet message. Similarly, todays shoppers are demanding more clear messages from the companies and wish to know what is present in the products they are consuming. Gluten-free and lactose-free products can be positioned as healthy food options, as per the research study.



Some of the key market drivers in Brazil health product market are:



Aging population demands for healthful products

Higher unemployment can affect the sales of healthy foods

Diabetes and hypertension also affect Brazilians health



Currently, concerns about personal health and wellness have pushed many Brazilians viewing for better-for-you options, some of which carry higher prices but the demand remains up. This report also indicates that consumers do justify the cost of better-for-you items; around 83% of Brazilian adults approve that it is worth spending more on healthier food options. Some of the issues and insights into the market reveal that AB consumers can maintain their healthy habits and still save money. Investments in refined and various pack sizes, new flavors and creating new consumption occasions should boost sales even in more mature categories.





Moving further, when compared to other countries such as the United States, Brazils market has a lot of prospects which are yet to be explored. Also, the dieting culture in Brazil is changing and people are increasingly making healthy food and drink choices, which are leading them to a healthier lifestyle for the long term. It has been further studied that, along with men, women also need specific nutrient for different life stages along with the need to use products with protein and fibers.





