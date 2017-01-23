Redstones Letting And Estate Agents Walsall, Willenhall, Promises Exciting 2017

Manjit Virdi, Managing Director of West Midlands based property company, Redstones, announces the move to new premises, and plans to expand the range of services offered by expanding their online platform.

(firmenpresse) - Redstones Property Experts are delighted to announce the opening of new premises in [Willenhall, West Midlands](http://www.redstones.co.uk/office-locations/willenhall).



This new office will be the centre of operations for the companies expanding lettings and estate agency franchise, as well as serving landlords, tenants and property sellers and buyers in the Willenhall and Walsall areas.



Manjit Virdi (pictured), founder and Managing Director of Redstones, said, "It is an exciting time for our company. As well as having moved to our new Willenhall base, we will be revamping our website and online services. We feel we can utilise our online platform to spread the reach of our service, and give an even more cost-effective service to our customers."



"We have continually sought to be innovators in the UK property letting and management industry. Our Platinum Total Care Service, which guarantees rental income to landlords, and our Easy Switch Agents Scheme are two examples of that innovative spirit. 2017 promises to be our best year, and I am excited at what we will be delivering for our customers."



Redstone's services include residential sales, lettings, and property management. The nature of the property market is developing, with over 80% of all property searches now carried out online. Redstones utilises this to present property in the best manner, including 3D floor plans, providing a "walk-through" experience.



While fully embracing the internet, and the latest technology, Manjit Virdi feels Redstones have a particular advantage in the property industry. "We never forget that this business is about people," he says. "Although we may be dealing with bricks and mortar, at the end of the day we are helping people. That may be taking the pressure off a property owner by managing their property and tenants, or getting the best possible price for someone selling their property."



"Our people make the difference too. We call ourselves the 'local' property experts, and the knowledge we have of our communities and the local property markets means we can add extra value for our customers, that some of the big box agents struggle with."





Redstones is accredited by the National Association of Estate Agents, Association Residential Letting Agents, Members of The Property Ombudsman, and complies with the Deposit Protection Service. Managing Director Manjit Virdi has over 20 years experience of serving the West Midlands property market. [Click here to read his blog.](http://the-property-experts.co.uk/)





