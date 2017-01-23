Holifine Launched Guitar Shaped Hammock for Music Lovers Taking a Sabbatical

Holifine, a hammock manufacturer known for the novel designs they produce, recently launched their latest design, a guitar shaped stand that has been specially designed for music lovers on a vacation.

(firmenpresse) - Holifine, a manufacturer of hammock stands, recently launched their latest product, a guitar shaped hammock for music lovers who want to spend their vacation in style. The stand has a unique design, which Holifine owner Jesse Jin claimed the first-of-its-kind on the market. He said that the hammock guitar shaped stand is easy to set up and dismantle, just like their other outdoor camping and vacationing hammocks.



However, not its ergonomic structure or the quality of material, but the element of guitar is the most unique selling proposition of their latest innovation.



The guitar element, according to Jesse, is the most fascinating thing about their latest product, which has already become a rage among young vacationers who also have an ear for music. He added that they have used steel pipes for making the stand, as stainless steel is a lightweight yet robust and safe material to use in hammocks.



The Holifine hammock stand is easy to set up, portable due to its lightweight nature and can be dismantled and properly kept in parts for moving to one place from another. Jesse said that they have used completely rust-free stainless steel for making the stand, which makes the hammock stand ideal for different weather conditions and areas that get heavy rainfall through the year. Holifine has also frosted spray painted the surface to prevent rust development.



Jesse sad during the launch of the Hammock guitar shape stand that they will bring more innovative designs of hammock stands in the future. But for now, this is the most innovative hammock stand to come out from the house of Holifine, with their other popular products being mosquito net breathable hammocks, outdoor hammocks with multicolor stripes etc.



The idea of designing a guitar shaped hammock stand came to the mind of Jimmy first, who happens to be one of our chief designers. He was staring at a guitar hanging on his wall and suddenly he thought about a new design which would be directly inspired from the guitar. The design we see here is the outcome of his brainstorming, Jesse told at a press meet.





About the Company



Holifine is a top manufacturer of hammock stands.



