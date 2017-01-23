Fire detection technology:

How aspirating smoke detectors ensure a major time benefit

(PresseBox) - Once a fire has broken out, it can quickly spread to a full fire. According to the German Association for the Promotion of Fire Protection (vdfb) a fire can no longer be extinguished by an indoor intervention as soon as an area of 400 m² is involved. The recent past shows how much damage can be caused by a large-scale fire in a slaughterhouse in Vechta, Lower Saxony. According to the insurance company, the fire caused a material loss of around 300 million euros and imminent job losses for the approximately 1200 employees. A very early and sensitive fire detection with high false alarm immunity prevents major damages to protect investment, operating schedules and people.

Very early and highly sensitive fire detection according to class A of DIN EN 54-20: This is what WAGNER's leading TITANUS® aspirating smoke detectors stand for. TITANUS® proves its worth even in most difficult environmental conditions, such as strong air-conditioning, dust, condensing humidity or deep-freeze areas. The aspirating smoke detectors continuously collect air samples from the protected area via aspiration holes and analyze them for smoke aerosols. Thanks to the unique intelligent LOGIC?SENS signal processing fires can be detected false alarm proof at a very early stage in their development phase. By using the robust high-power light source, TITANUS® allows a sensitivity of up to 2,000 times higher than conventional point detectors and has no cross-sensitivity.

TITANUS® FUSION is the latest aspiration smoke detector from WAGNER, which combines innovative engineering with decades of experience: Designed for monitoring medium-sized areas up to 2 x 1600 m², the new smoke detector rounds off the product range of the proven and tested TITANUS® family with optical detection method and air flow monitoring in the measuring chamber. The affordable high-end air sampling smoke detector is designed for monitoring servers, high-bay storages or machinery as well as for room surveillance in museums, libraries, EDP-rooms, storage areas or even in hardly accessible areas such as tunnels, raised floors, cable ducts or lifts. The application area of TITANUS® FUSION covers operating temperatures of -30 °C to +60 °C. Thanks to a large, certified range of accessories, the detector can be designed to meet precise protection requirements specific to the application.



Instead of fighting blazing flames, thanks to the very early fire detection, small technical defects, such as a short circuit, can easily be eliminated. Secondary damage, for example caused by the use of extinguishing water after a sprinkler system has been triggered, remains absent.

Visit the WAGNER YouTube channel and learn more about the advantages and applications areas of TITANUS® aspirating smoke detectors.





