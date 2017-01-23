       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


Quality Urgent Care Center in Los Angeles Offers Reduced Wait Times for Patients

Vermont Urgent Care is a top-rated urgent care Los Angeles facility, specializing in the treatment of non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

(firmenpresse) - Urgent care Los Angeles facility, Vermont Urgent Care, has earned a reputation of excellent medical care and patient-service in their many years of being in business. This medical facility treats the full gauntlet of illnesses and injuries that arent life-threatening. Their doors are open six days a week from 9:00a to 7:00pm, only closing on Sundays. These long hours enable them to treat as many patients as possible in their urgent care Los Angeles treatment center.

Some of the common ailments treated by the medical professionals at Vermont Urgent Care include coughs, sore throats, colds, fevers, flus, ear infections, minor burns, strains, sprains, rashes, skin irritations, allergic reactions, animal bites, broken bones and more. To best serve their community, this urgent care Los Angeles center also offer lab work, x-rays, pre-employment evaluations EKGs and urine or blood drug screenings. To see a full list of treatments, visit their website.

When it comes to urgent care in Los Angeles , Vermont Urgent Care vows to keep wait times to a minimum, they can do this because they dont offer emergency room treatments. Without emergency room treatments, other visitors with less serious conditions are not pushed to the back of the line. The entire staff and medical personnel have dedicated their careers to providing top-quality treatment to those in need of urgent care Los Angeles services.

About Vermont Urgent Care

Urgent care Los Angeles facility, Vermont Urgent Care, is a trusted provider of healthcare in the Los Angeles community. They provide medical treatment for a variety of non-life-threatening problems. To receive a full list of the illnesses and injuries they provide treatment for, visit their website or call their offices at (213) 386-2511. Vermont Urgent Care is centrally located to serve all of the greater Los Angeles area at 1435 S. Vermont Ave #100 Los Angeles, California 90006.

