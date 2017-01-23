Modular automation for networked systems and plants

Baumüller India Pvt. Ltd. presents 3-axis handling and industry-specific components at IMTEX in Bangalore, India

(PresseBox) - From January 26 to February 1, 2017, the Indian machine and equipment manufacturers will meet at IMTEX in Bangalore, India to find out about the latest trends and innovations. In hall 2B at booth G107, the Indian subsidiary of the German specialist for drive and automation systems Baumüller will present its solutions consisting of systems, components and services for the processing industry.

Automation

The visitors are expecting a 3-axis handling unit at the trade fair booth as a highlight. The control unit of the handling unit can be integrated into existing as well as new production systems via a Euromap 67 interface or it can be operated as a self-contained system with its own control unit and is also suitable for retro-fitting existing systems. The user interface of the control unit is simple and intuitive and the user can easily access the visualization of the production data via smartphone or tablet if necessary.

From special technology modules to control technology and drives for robotics, Baumüller provides complete solutions for material handling and robotics applications. With extremely high precision, exact positioning, high dynamics and maximum repeatability, robotic applications with Baumüller technology are suited for complex material handling tasks in the production.

Tailored customer solutions for every application

Baumüller's wide range of components provides the right solution for every application. Visitors to the company's booth will be able to learn about different motor types, such as rotary, linear and disc motors, as well as the company's range of converters. Various control components, such as box PCs with HMIs and PLCs, complete the exhibited automation components.

Since last year, the multi-axis controller b maXX 5800 specifically suited for robotics and handling applications has complemented the converter portfolio of Baumüller. The combination of six independently controllable axes into one controller enables significantly faster communication in the system than with separate axis units. The decentralized servo drive b maXX 2500 can be used across industries and therefore for numerous industrial applications. It attracts as a compact drive solution with a low wiring effort and high level of flexibility.



Learn from the industry experts

Baumüller's experts will be on hand at the booth to advise trade visitors about the company's products and services. As a system partner, Baumüller provides a complete product range for demanding automation tasks ? from individual components to complete system solutions.

Baumüller India Pvt. Ltd

IMTEX, January 26 ? February 1, 2017

hall 2B/ booth G107 ? Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC), Bangalore, India

http://www.baumueller.de/en/news/press/releases

https://www.youtube.com/user/BaumuellerGroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/baumueller-nuernberg-gmbh

https://www.linkedin.com/company/baumuller-india-pvt-ltd?trk=biz-companies-cym



Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.

Baumüller India Pvt. Ltd with headquarters in Pune was founded in 2009. With its 40 employees in India, Baumüller works to sell Baumüller products and services at a total of three branches. Baumüller has two branches in Pune. A repair workshop for its own and third-party brands is located in the southern part of the city, Bhugaon. The sale of Baumüller products for all of India is coordinated from the western part of the city, Kothrud. The employees at the Ahmedabad location are responsible for on-site customer service as well as for the spare parts sales with their own spare parts warehouse. They create the individual maintenance packages in consultation with the customers. Baumüller India offers training both at the Pune headquarters as well as at the customer's location.

www.baumuller.in





Company information / Profile:

Baumüller is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative automation and electric drive systems. At six manufacturing locations and over 40 subsidiaries spread all over the world, 1700 employees plan, develop, produce and install intelligent system solutions for mechanical engineering; from operation and visualization tools to Motion Control software as per PLCopen, from software modules to controllers, also including converters, electric drives and the whole service range for ready to use automation solutions.

The areas service, installations, fitting, and relocation add to the wide range of Baumüller's services. In the mechanical engineering industry, Baumüller is one of the leading partners for automation solutions worldwide.

Baumüller India Pvt. Ltd with headquarters in Pune was founded in 2009. With its 40 employees in India, Baumüller works to sell Baumüller products and services at a total of three branches. Baumüller has two branches in Pune. A repair workshop for its own and third-party brands is located in the southern part of the city, Bhugaon. The sale of Baumüller products for all of India is coordinated from the western part of the city, Kothrud. The employees at the Ahmedabad location are responsible for on-site customer service as well as for the spare parts sales with their own spare parts warehouse. They create the individual maintenance packages in consultation with the customers. Baumüller India offers training both at the Pune headquarters as well as at the customer's location.

www.baumuller.in





PressRelease by

Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Date: 01/23/2017 - 10:03

Language: English

News-ID 519110

Character count: 5218

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Baumüller Holding GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Nürnberg





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease